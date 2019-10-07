MHA honors pair of Lakeland nurses

TROY — The Michigan Hospital Association Keystone Center recently honored Spectrum Health Lakeland nurses Lori Engler and Crystal Watson with the 2018 annual MHA Keystone Center Speak-up! Award during the MHA Safety and Quality Symposium in Troy.
The award was created in 2016, and celebrates individuals or teams within MHA Keystone Center Patient Safety Organization member hospitals, who raise concerns about health care quality and safety, and prevent potential harm to patients or staff.
The award is presented quarterly, with one quarterly awardee recognized as an annual Speak-up! Award recipient.
“Patient safety is a top priority in the work we do every day,” Loren B. Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said in a news release. “By challenging what’s happening around us and having the courage to speak up, we are able to achieve a culture of zero harm. When we focus on the successes of team members like Lori and Crystal, we can learn from one another and be more aware of opportunities to step in and save a life.”
Watson and Engler received the quarterly award in August 2018, and were chosen as the annual awardees for speaking up about a medication that was ordered incorrectly and voicing concern to their colleagues. Their actions changed the course of care, and protected the patient from harm.
“Patient safety is multi-layered, and requires vigilance from all team members to prevent harm,” Engler said. “I am fortunate to work with a team who recognizes this, and fosters an environment where we feel comfortable speaking up.”
“Spectrum Health Lakeland is full of caring, experienced nurses,” Watson said. “I am grateful that we are being recognized, as we truly are a team of patient advocates. Our physicians lead us in patient advocacy with compassionate care, which makes them approachable and open to concerns.”