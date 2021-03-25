BUCHANAN — The Michigan Gateway Community Foundation Board recently approved grants for the following programs:
- $5,000 to the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County for support of the Friends of The Bonine House. The funds will help with renovations and preservation of the Bonine House in Cassopolis. This grant was made possible by the Cass County Community Fund.
- $16,627.49 to the Buchanan Scarecrow Charities for the outfitting of their new facility in Buchanan. Part of the building also will be used by the Buchanan robotics team. This grant was made possible by the Walt Schirmer Jr. Fund and the George and LaVonne Sullivan Endowment Fund.
- $2,000 to First Presbyterian Church in Buchanan to support an upcoming equity and inclusion forum. This grant was made possible by the Walt Schirmer Jr. Fund.
- $3,000 to Buchanan Community Schools for the creation of the Buchanan Test Prep Fund. The fund will be available to all Buchanan students, providing free test preparation classes for the SAT and ACT tests. This award also created a non-endowed fund with Michigan Gateway Community Foundation. The grant was made possible by the Walt Schirmer Jr. Fund.
- $2,645 to Buchanan Community Schools for the All Kids Bike program. This will provide bikes and curriculum for Buchanan kindergartners. Funds were made available from the Youth Fund.
- $12,375 to the Region IV Area Agency on Aging for the support of seniors recovering from COVID-19 at home. Funds also are available for senior home repairs in Niles. This grant was made possible by the Healthy Youth Healthy Seniors Fund and the Help for Homes Fund.
- $3,500 to United Way of Southwest Michigan’s annual Cass County School Supply Spectacular. This program provides new backpacks and age-appropriate school supplies to 1,000 Cass County students. This grant was made possible from the Youth Fund.
- $14,000 to the Buchanan Area Senior Center for the creation of a laptop library for seniors. This grant was made possible by the Catherine and Louis Desenberg Fund and the Walt Schirmer Jr. Fund.
- $1,600 to the City of Buchanan for the benefit of One Buchanan’s mental health forum. This grant was made possible by the Walt Schirmer Jr. Fund.
- $4,950 to Michiana Family Center for a mentor program, pairing adults with young people who are in the foster care system in Berrien and Cass counties. Funds were made possible from the Youth Fund.
- $3,000 to Performing Arts Workshop to provide scholarships to students who are looking to learn performing arts in Niles. Funds were made available from the Youth Fund.
- $1,347.74 for the Cassopolis FFA to provide scholarships, jackets and club equipment. This grant was made possible from the Leland & Robert Alexander Memorial Fund.