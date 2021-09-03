LaROCCA: U.S. Air Force Airman Vito C. LaRocca, a 2021 graduate of Lake Michigan Catholic High School, graduated Aug. 26 from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. While there, he served as first element and chaplain’s assistant in his flight. He is now in technical training for B-52 bombers at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. He is the son of Suzanne LaRocca and Lee Myers of Coloma.