LaROCCA: U.S. Air Force Airman Vito C. LaRocca, a 2021 graduate of Lake Michigan Catholic High School, graduated Aug. 26 from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. While there, he served as first element and chaplain’s assistant in his flight. He is now in technical training for B-52 bombers at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. He is the son of Suzanne LaRocca and Lee Myers of Coloma.
