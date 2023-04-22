Mindfulness is a popular strategy for managing stress that is taught in schools, stress reduction clinics and therapy. Even though the health benefits of mindfulness are documented clinically, there is less awareness of mindfulness as a Buddhist practice. Buddhist mindfulness is a unique practice which utilizes everyday experience to deepen one’s spirituality.
The teaching for Buddhist mindfulness comes primarily from the Four Grounds of Mindfulness scripture. This scripture identifies four areas of mindfulness: the body, feelings, emotions and thoughts. According to the teachings, when applying mindfulness to the body, the meditator brings awareness to the different positions of their limbs, the movement of their body in space, and the tactile qualities that their body is experiencing. In describing mindfulness of feelings, the teaching is only concerned with the very basics of a feeling and recognizing if it is pleasant, unpleasant or neutral. Emotions included in this text are all the different feeling states one might have such as angry, sad, happy or bored, etc. The last area identified is one’s thoughts, with a focus on identifying how these relate to deepening one’s spiritual practice.
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Kunga Nyima Drotos, senior Dharma teacher at the Grand Rapids Buddhist Temple. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.