Hand bells

The St. Joseph First Congregational Church handbell choir will perform during this year’s Holiday Vesper Service.

 Photo provided

ST. JOSEPH — The Monday Musical Club will present its 89th annual Holiday Vesper Service at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 6.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be solely livestreamed at boxcast.tv/view/monday-musical-vespers-837182.