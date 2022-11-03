Youth orchestra

St. Joseph Orchestral Ensembles will perform at the Monday Musical Club on Nov. 7.

 Contributed photo

ST. JOSEPH — The Monday Musical Club will present its November concert at 7 p.m. Monday in St. Joseph.

The concert will be at the First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave.

BurkeLokey.jpg

LOKEY
Megen Hammerschmidt (1).jpg

HAMMERSCHMIDT
GraceYaung (1).jpg

YUAN