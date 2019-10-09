More cannabis recipes

To up your game with more sophisticated menu fare calling for CBD or marijuana, often you need to create bases and mixtures like canna butter or infused oil.
Canna butter
Canna butter is one of the most commonly used forms of infusion. You can turn almost anything into an edible with this recipe. Canna butter can be used in baked goods or any store-bought or homemade sauce.
12 oz cold unsalted butter
2 cups cold water
1/4 ounces cannabis flower
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the cannabis, butter and water. Bring to just below boiling, 200°F to 210°F, without stirring. We recommend using a candy thermometer for precision. Adjust the heat to low. Keep the mixture at this temperature for four hours. Using a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the pan if you start to see bits of herb sticking to it. The liquid will be at a constant gentle simmer. A few bubbles will break through the fat layer, but the mixture should never come to a rolling boil. If you notice the water getting low from evaporation, add 1 cup hot tap water to prevent the mixture from burning.
After 4 hours, remove the pan from heat and let cool for 10 minutes.
Place a fine-mesh strainer over a large bowl and line the strainer with cheesecloth. Carefully pour in the cannabis-butter mixture. Use a rubber spatula to scrape out the pot, making sure you get all the butter and herb particles. With the spatula or the back of a ladle, press the mixture against the strainer to squeeze out all the liquid you can. Gather up the cheesecloth and give it another good press to make sure you get out as much liquid as possible. Discard the leftover debris. (If you are making a larger batch, you may find it helpful to use a potato ricer to efficiently compress the cheesecloth-wrapped herb.)
Pour the butter-water liquid into a tall container. Make sure the container isn’t too wide or your butter block will be too thin and difficult to remove Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.
Once the mixture cools, the butter and water will separate. Remove the butter block from the container and pat dry with a paper towel. You may have to cut around the edges or lightly push down on the sides to loosen it. If your block breaks while pulling it out, don’t worry. Just make sure to get all the butter pieces out. Use a small strainer to scoop up any remaining butter bits.
On the bottom of the butter block you will see a green film. Using the back of a knife, scrape off this film and toss it along with the remaining water.
In a small pot over low heat, melt the canna butter. Once melted, immediately pour the butter into the glass jar and seal the lid. Label the jar with the date and contents. Refrigerate for up to a month or freeze for up to six.
Banana Cream and Salted Caramel Cookie Cups
Makes 12 cookie cups
Vanilla cookie cups:
5 ounces unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 teaspoons Canna Butter, at room temperature
2/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon honey
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon baking soda
4 large egg yolks
2 cups plus 2½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/3 cup
Pastry Cream:
1 cup whole milk
3 Tbsp plus 1½ teaspoons
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 Tbsp plus 1½ teaspoons cornstarch
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
½ teaspoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
Finishing touches:
1 cup
2 medium bananas, ripe but still firm
¼ cup caramel sauce
Kosher salt
Preheat the oven to 325°F.
In a bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a handheld mixer, combine the butter, canna butter, sugar, vanilla, honey, salt, and baking soda. Cream the mixture for about 5 minutes on medium speed until light and fluffy, pausing about halfway through the mixing to scrape down the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. With the mixer still running add the egg yolks, one at a time, mixing until one is incorporated before adding the next. Scrape down the sides of the bowl again. Turn the mixer to low speed and add the flour all at once. Slowly bring the speed up to medium as the flour is incorporated. With the mixer running, drizzle in the cream. Mix until combined, scraping down the sides once more to make sure all ingredients are evenly incorporated. Pop the bowl into the refrigerator for 10 minutes so the dough can firm up a little.
Coat a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick baking spray. Form the dough into 12 equal balls. For the most accurate dosage, weigh the dough and divide by 12 to find the target weight per serving (about 51 grams). Coat your hands with cooking spray to keep the dough from sticking to them as you form the balls. Place the balls into the muffin pan and press down to flatten the dough into the cups just so they cover the bottoms.
Place the muffin pan on a baking sheet. Bake for 17 to 20 minutes until the cookies are lightly browned and mostly set. Rotate the pan halfway through the baking time to ensure even cooking.
Pastry cream
While the cookies bake, in a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine the milk, 2 Tbsp of sugar, and the salt. Cook for about 4 minutes until steamy and a few small bubbles start to rise to the surface.
In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1 Tbsp plus 1½ tsp sugar and the cornstarch. In a medium bowl, whisk the whole egg and egg yolk. Add the cornstarch mixture to the eggs and whisk until well combined. When the milk is ready, remove it from the heat and slowly pour it into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Transfer this mixture back to the saucepan and simmer for 2 to 5 minutes over medium-low heat, whisking constantly, until it reaches the consistency of thick pudding.
Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the butter and vanilla. If the mixture isn’t quite as smooth as you’d like, run it through a fine-mesh sieve. Pour the pastry cream into a shallow bowl. Place plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent a skin from forming and refrigerate it for about 30 minutes to chill completely.
Cookie cups
Spray the outside of a shot glass with baking spray. Remove the cookies when the time is up and leave the oven on. Using the shot glass, carefully press down into the center of each cookie and gently spin the glass to create a well. In a circular motion, press the shot glass against the sides of the cup to widen the well. Try to create as deep a well as possible without breaking the cookie—be deliberate, yet cautious. Once the cups are formed, return the pan to the oven for 6 to 8 minutes more until the centers are set and the cookies are golden.
Remove the pan from the oven and let the cookie cups sit in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a paring knife around the edge of the cookie cups to loosen them and invert the pan over a wire cooling rack, letting the cookie cups fall out. Cool completely.
Assembly
In a large bowl, whip the cream to medium peaks by hand with a whisk or with the help of a handheld electric mixer. Set aside.
Take the pastry cream out of the fridge. Mash 1/2 to 3/4 of a banana with a fork into a purée. Stir it into the pastry cream until evenly incorporated. Transfer the banana pastry cream to a pastry bag or resealable plastic bag with a corner snipped off to about a 2 cm opening. (This step is optional, but we find it is the easiest and cleanest way to fill the cups.)
Warm the caramel sauce to a pourable consistency in a microwave-safe container in the microwave for 30 seconds on high power, or in a small saucepan over medium heat for about 3 minutes on the stovetop. Season it to taste with salt.
Cut the remaining banana into ¼-inch slices. Place one slice into the bottom of each cookie cup. Drizzle in about 1 tsp caramel. Fill each cup to the brim with about 1 tablespoon of the pastry cream. Top with whipped cream and a final drizzle of caramel. Garnish with another banana slice. Enjoy immediately.
Weed-Infused Oil
1 cup oil such as olive, coconut, grapeseed or canola
3 grams cannabis flower
Pour the oil into a canning jar. Add cannabis flower and stir to combine. Seal the jar tightly. Stand the jar upright in a stock pot and add water until it is level with the top of the jar.
Place the stock pot, uncovered over high heat and bring to a low boil. Let boil for 2 hours, checking the water every now and again and adding more as needed to maintain the original level. After the first hour, burp the jar by unsealing the lid to release any pressure buildup and then recap it.
After two hours, remove the jar from the water and let it cool. Then, while the oil is still liquid, line a strainer with cheesecloth and stain the oil into a measuring cup, squeezing any solids at the very end to extract all the fat.
Use right away or transfer to a clean jar and store in the refrigerator or freezer for up to three months.
Cucumber and Citrus Salad
Yield: 4 servings
Za’atar:
3 Tbsp hemp seeds, lightly ground
3 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted and lightly ground
2 Tbsp ground sumac
1 Tbsp flower-infused olive oil
Salad:
8 Persian cucumbers, halved lengthwise, seeded, and sliced crosswise on the diagonal
1 teaspoon flower-infused olive oil (see above)
Juice of 2 lemons
Kosher salt
2 mandarin oranges, peeled and segmented
2 blood oranges, peeled and segmented
In a small bowl, stir together the hemp seeds, sesame seeds, sumac, and infused olive oil. The consistency should be such that the mixture is easy to sprinkle. Transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.
In a medium bowl, toss together the cucumbers, infused olive oil, and lemon juice. Season with salt. Add all of the citrus segments and toss well. Transfer to a serving bowl, sprinkle with za’atar, and serve immediately.
