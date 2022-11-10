BENTON HARBOR — The music of Motown is returning to the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center Mainstage in a new holiday show.
A Motown Christmas, set for 7 p.m. Dec. 18, celebrates the music and the magic of Motown and features an all-star line-up of vocalists and musicians assembled from the ranks of the Contours, the Miracles and former members of the Temptations. The performers, collectively known as The Motortown All-Stars, have each paid their dues performing with Motown legends on stages around the world. For over a decade, the group’s founder, Glen Raby, served as the musical director for the Contours, who hit the charts with “Do You Love Me” in 1962 and again in 1988 thanks to “Dirty Dancing.”