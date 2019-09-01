Muni Band wraps up season today, Monday

ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Municipal Band will close out its summer season with 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. concerts today and tomorrow at the John E. N. Howard Band Shell, 550 Port St.
Today’s concerts will begin with James L. Hosey’s “Black Granite March,” which is dedicated to those who fought and gave the ultimate sacrifice in the Korean War.
It will be followed by “Towards a New Horizon,” by Steven Reineke.
Next, the concert will feature a duet by William Camp (trumpet) and Dave Ratajik (soprano saxophone) in their rendition of Aaron Copland’s “Quiet City.”
The concert next features its vocal soloist, George Ruscio-Atkinson, performing “Thinking out Loud” by Ed Sheeran, “Fly Me to the Moon” by Bart Howard and “Perfect” by Sheeran.
The concert will conclude with “The Big Cage March” by Karl King, “A Celebration of Spirituals” arranged by Warren Barker and “Flash of Crimson” by Walter Finlayson.
The season’s final concerts on Monday will begin with “The Purple Carnival” by Harry L. Alford, followed by “Sedona” by Steven Reineki.
Next, trombonist Gary Cooper will be featured in “Trombone Concepts” by Jim Christiansen and Mark McDunn.
The Citadel Dance Company, led by Lari Lawrence-Gist, will provide special entertainment for Monday’s concerts. The group will perform CDC2, and will feature special numbers from their upcoming event “Fly Me to the Moon.”
Next, the band will feature its yearly “College Fight Song Collage” featuring the popular fight songs of major colleges and universities.
The band then features its guest vocal soloists, Elizabeth Gray-Roll and Jeff Whitaker, in “Time to Say Goodbye.”
The concert concludes with John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”