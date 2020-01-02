Music has always been a way for people to remember important moments in their lives.
Richard Schwartz of St. Joseph has used this phenomenon during performances at venues throughout Southwest Michigan during the last 50 years.
“When someone comes up to me and mentions a song that ‘made me remember my dad singing that when I was a little girl,’ or ‘I sang that song to my children putting them to bed,’ or ‘my daughter sings that song’ – that feeling when I hit someone’s memory, and then they share that with me – it makes me bubbly inside, and happy I picked that song,” he said. “Songs hit their memory bank, and that’s very special to me.”
Schwartz calls it “Music for Memories,” bringing in pop and country hits from the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
“I’ve got quite a repertoire from songs I liked when I was going through those decades. That’s my main base of songs,” he said. “People will also ask for songs and I’ll research it, and try to bring that song into my repertoire. Someone wanted it, so someone else might want it, too.”
Schwartz has played at about 25 Brown Bag Concert Series concerts in St. Joseph, some Hartford and Shoreham concerts in the park, PACE of Southwest Michigan, various pageants and Twelve Corners Winery. The Chocolate Cafe and The Whitcomb have him back on a regular basis. In addition, he plays regularly at his church.
He said singing and playing guitar for folks at PACE or The Whitcomb is very special for him.
“I love to sing real ‘oldie goldies’ for the retirement age group, as they sing along readily, and the songs bring so many smiles to their faces,” Schwartz said.
He also enjoys a more intimate crowd.
“I can interact a little bit more because I’m in close proximity, so we can have a back and fourth,” he said.
When it comes to the energy level for his performances, he bases it on the crowd’s energy – like being more reserved and relaxed at The Whitcomb.
“At PACE, maybe it’s because those people have come in for activities, they tend to be a livelier group,” he said. “So I’m a little more high energy. I bump it up a little bit. You can see people interacting with me, and that pumps me up a little bit more.”
Schwartz grew up in a family that was musical and a Lutheran school that made music special.
“I really had a desire to sing and love music,” he said. “My mom played piano, my dad played guitar and harmonica, and on Saturday nights we actually sat around the piano and sang as a family. That peaked my interest. When we’d go on road trips, we’d put the guitar in the car and have singalongs as we went.”
Originally from Milwaukee, being a Lutheran school teacher brought him to Southwest Michigan to teach at Grace Lutheran School in St. Joseph. He taught there for five years before transitioning into another position.
When he’s not performing, he’s traveling to visit his four children, eight grandchildren, mother and brothers.
“I donate time to some various groups at my church. I also do some painting of houses,” Schwartz said. “I like to do things that are interacting with people.”
While the winter months are more quiet for Schwartz, he’ll be back with monthly performances at The Whitcomb starting again this month.
