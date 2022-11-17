Maritime Museum Lee Murdock

 Photo courtesy of Michigan Maritime Museum

A concert by Great Lakes folk singer Lee Murdock, a reading of the Christmas Tree Ship story and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus are part of the holiday events planned at the Michigan Maritime Museum in December.

The museum will kick off the holiday season, Dec. 3 with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus in the museum’s new Heritage Center’s Grand Atrium. Santa will be available for photos from noon-3 p.m., free of charge.