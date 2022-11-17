Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
A concert by Great Lakes folk singer Lee Murdock, a reading of the Christmas Tree Ship story and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus are part of the holiday events planned at the Michigan Maritime Museum in December.
The museum will kick off the holiday season, Dec. 3 with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus in the museum’s new Heritage Center’s Grand Atrium. Santa will be available for photos from noon-3 p.m., free of charge.