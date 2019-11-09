I think I’ve met a car guy who probably won the Dad of the Year award in 2002. My candidate is Jim Schlipp of St. Joseph. Let me tell you his nice story of fatherly love. I met Jim at the Spectrum Lakeland Hospital complex on Hollywood Road a couple of months ago. A registered nurse, Jim and I were jabbering about assorted things at my appointment at the facility and somehow it became known that I had a liking for auto and he revealed that not only does he own a vintage Mustang, but he also had built a decade and a half ago a miniature Mustang for his unborn child. My brain told me instantly that I had a heartfelt car column story.
Jim grew up in Sawyer but has spent most of his adult life in St. Joseph. He first attended Lake Michigan College, then Bethel University in Mishawaka and received his RN degree. He ended up being employed by Spectrum Health Lakeland as an RN and has held the job for the past 25 years. It was at the hospital that he met his future wife, Cynthia.
Jim has always been a Mustang fan even though the pony car was introduced by Ford many years before he was born. His Mustang story demonstrated very clearly just how impactful Ford’s creation of the Mustang was back in the early 1960s. Books have been written about the success of Mustang and made Ford division’s general manager Lee Iaccoca, its biggest booster in the company, a household name in the spring of 1964 when the sporty car was introduced to great fanfare. The Mustang and Lee Iacocca were both featured simultaneously on the covers of Time and Newsweek magazine the week the car was introduced.
The power of the Mustang aura at Ford was demonstrated just this past year when Ford, forced to acknowledge that the consumer interest in all things trucks, crossovers and SUVs, decided to drop all of its sedan models (Taurus, Fusion, Focus, Fiesta) from its line-up. All of the sedans were discontinued except one: The Mustang. Even though the days when the Mustang sold over 400,000 hardtops and convertibles are long over, the Mustang, with much lower sales, holds sway over the imaginations of both those who work at Ford and most especially consumers, young and old, who still hold the pony car in high esteem. In fact on Nov. 17, Ford will be introducing its latest sport utility vehicle and it is no secret that it will be called the Mach E, and the new vehicle’s styling will show a strong Mustang influence. If some readers have trouble wrapping their heads around Rolls Royce or Lamborghini introducing an SUV, a Mustang may be a little hard to swallow as well. But let’s face it, the day of the truck-influenced family car is here and the Mach E is proof.
No question Mustangs are part of our national consciousness, especially if you are a Blue Oval fan and Jim Schlipp is proof. When he found out his wife was pregnant, he wrote a poem, bought the vintage car of his dreams – a used 1966 Mustang convertible – and he decided to create a miniature version of his Mustang for his newborn. The big Mustang is really nice with wire wheels, power top, A/C – the works. Well, not the whole works, it doesn’t have the popular 289 V-8. Rather, when he puts his foot to the pedal he is feeding gas to a 200-cubic-inch straight six. Jim was delighted to find a Mustang painted Night Mist Blue with a white top because it was his high school’s colors (River Valley.). In addition, the school’s mascot was the Mustang. How’s that for symmetry galore? Naturally he still owns his big Mustang.
Buying the vintage full-size Mustang was a relatively easy task. Deciding to build the new baby on the way a scaled-down Mustang (a daughter named Ashley was born in March 2003) took a lot more effort. In fact, it took him seven months to complete the task. The “mini-me” Mustang is 5-feet long and made of plywood and pine solid boards. Both the trunk and hood open and are made of plywood. The rest of the body uses solid pine. He bought small trailer rubber tires. While it doesn’t steer, it does feature a wood V-8 engine. Under the hood Jim got creative. He borrowed from a toy truck the innards of a sound system so that when Ashley pushed a button on the dash, it made an engine sound. Being a dad who wanted his little girl to be safe, he installed seat belts. The circular gas cap is attached with a magnet so it can be removed and replaced. Batteries made not only the engine sound device work, but they were also installed to light up both the taillights and front lights. On the dash is also an imitation tape deck, with three tapes painted red, white and blue.
Jim finished the little Mustang before Ashley was born. She took her first ride when she was able to walk. Dad would take her for a journey up and down the driveway. Later, Ashley’s sisters Kaley and Jenna also had the joy of riding in their dad’s creation. Jim has kept both the big and the little Mustang. After Ashley, Kaley and Jenna grew up, Jim offered to neighbor kids the joy of riding in the Schlipp family’s little Mustang. Jim’s daily driver is a tried and true 2003 Ford Ranger. He also just bought a Fox-bodied 1993 Mustang convertible. Being one who likes symmetry in his life, the 1993 pony car was built the year he graduated from high school. And get this – it was built May 29, one day after Jim’s birthday and graduation day. How’s that for a charmed life?
Dar Davis founded the Lake Bluff Concours and chaired the event for many years. He has been writing this column since 1999. He can be reached at drd43@sbcglobal.net.