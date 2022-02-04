ST. JOSEPH — Mutterly Love and the Best Friends 4-H Club will host a 4-H Junior Showmanship dog class next month at Mutterly Love, 200 Kerth St.
The class will be from 6-7 p.m. March 7, 14, 21 and 28. Registration is required.
Cost is $50 for non 4-Hers, and free for 4-Hers and 4-H leaders.
Some of the training goals for the class will be: the standards for your breed, how to dress properly for the dog show ring, tools of the trade, grooming your breed, history of your breed, proper gait for your breed, table presentation for your breed, floor presentation for your breed, and judging procedures.
Participants will need to bring: a dog (cleaned and groomed), proper showmanship lead (don’t worry if you don’t have one in the beginning), poop bags, paper towel, dog brush, dog comb, dog treats, and water and water bowl.
For questions, or to attend the class, contact Linda Shannon-Chaillet at 934-0462 or shannollet@sbcglobal.net.
For questions about 4-H, contact Berrien County 4-H Program Coordinator Kelly Stelter at grandtke@msu.edu or the Berrien County Michigan State University Extension office at 927-5674.