COLOMA — The North Berrien Historical Museum has announced the winners of its 2019 North Berrien Photography Contest.
Each year, the contest invites Michigan photographers to submit images taken in the Bainbridge, Coloma, Hagar and Watervliet areas of Berrien County.
Twenty-eight pictures were submitted this year. Two winners and two honorable mentions were selected.
Hartford resident Barry Nelson won the senior division with his photo, “Peach Festival Ready,” which was take along Friday Road in the early afternoon. Lora Heinz of Benton Harbor won the adult division with “Bainbridge Township Hall,” which she took one late afternoon in mid-August.
These two photographs were determined by the judges to best represent and celebrate features of North Berrien’s distinctive character, according to a news release.
Honorable mentions were awarded to Charlene Durfee of Coloma and Donnalee Forraht of Berrien Springs.
These four photographs, along with 14 others selected by the Twin City Camera Club judges, will be on display in the main gallery of the North Berrien Historical Museum through Oct. 18.
The winning photographers were awarded a restaurant gift card, two movie passes to Loma Theatre, a large geranium, a $25 gift card, and a one-year membership to the North Berrien Historical Society.