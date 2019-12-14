If you were to put one quote at the end of every email you sent, what would it be?
One wonderful pastor I know has the words of cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead tacked onto every email: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
I have been pondering these words a great deal, because I just moved to Southwest Michigan on Thanksgiving, and I have recently assumed the duties of transitional pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Benton Harbor.
When moving to a new community, especially as a pastor, you become attuned to the problems of the community and the resources to combat those problems. It never takes long to compile a list of problems.
For example, locals are justifiably concerned about high water levels in Lake Michigan inundating beaches, undercutting coastal bluffs, and undermining people’s homes. The educational system always struggles, but particularly locally and lately. We are justifiably concerned about gun deaths, whether the result of random acts of violence, suicide, crime or accident.
It seems like the rates of many negative and onerous things – cancers of all sorts, opioid addition, environmental degradation, corruption – are all on the rise, while life expectancy, especially in the 18-65 age group, continues to decline.
Conversely, communal confidence that we have the resources at our disposal to deal with any or all of these crises seems to be waning.
This combined sense of overwhelming problems and underwhelming resources can, and has, led to depression and lethargy in individuals and groups. Faith leaders and community leaders bemoan the fact that membership in many faith communities and community service organizations is shrinking.
So what is one to do? Move away?
While the relative proportion of problems to resources surely does vary from one community to the next, these general trends appear to be national, if not international.
Isolate one’s self?
The reality that no person is, or can be, an island unto him- or herself has never been more apparent. With more than 7 billion people on Earth, we cannot isolate ourselves any more than we can escape the atmosphere, since humans are the most invasive species ever created.
Give up?
Sadly, some choose this option every day. Yet, for people of faith, for those who know that the things that really abide are faith and hope and love, the response should be, must be, to feel, think and act in concert with others of like-minded concern.
Mead’s observation is a great comfort and encouragement in this regard. Committing to being a resource for positive, healing change with a few other people is not novel, it is the way that almost every civil right, consumer protection, environmental victory and anti-corruption movement you can think of began.
We still have thoughtful, committed citizens of Earth and of heaven who believe their words, efforts and actions can make a difference for the betterment of the community and the world.
Consequently, the real question is, what issue or problem are me and my thoughtful friends going to take on?
Obviously, for one person or group to try to tackle all problems, even all problems in one small community, will quickly lead to ineffectiveness and burn out.
Another pastor’s perpetual, pithy email quote from President Theodore Roosevelt, is helpful: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
Or, maybe you prefer this idea, expanded somewhat by American author Edward Everett Hale: “I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something; and because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do something that I can do.”
The call upon our lives is not to solve all problems, but to expend our life’s energy and intelligence, our imagination and love, working upon some problem that truly matters in our community and our world.
We have no guarantee that we will succeed in accomplishing one permanent solution, but even as our culture becomes more jaded, true leadership and courageous commitment still inspires many, who will fight the good fight and follow the righteous path if led by some thoughtful, committed citizens bent upon changing the world one community at a time.
Blessings upon the good work of your lives.
