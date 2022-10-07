NEW BUFFALO — The story of a 1922 federal raid on Communists near Bridgman is the subject of a program at the New Buffalo Township Library at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
During America’s post-World War I Red Scare, when labor unrest and anarchist activity was seen as a dangerous civil threat, Communists from across the country met in the dunes near Bridgman. An informant tipped off federal agents about the meeting and, dressed as farmers, agents from Chicago searched for the group. One of the Communists spotted them and alerted his fellow meeting-goers.