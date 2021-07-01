Although the coronavirus pandemic has subsided significantly, the effect it has had on a group of artists can be seen in the newest exhibit now on display at the South Haven Center for the Arts.

“Alone Together: Visual Stories from the Pandemic,” features the work of 22 artist members of the Indiana Women’s Caucus for Art. It opened June 26 and will continue through Aug. 7, with a closing reception on that day from 2-4 p.m.