“Return” by Judy Wenig-Horswell, an ink on paper drawing, is one of the pieces on display in the “Alone Together” exhibition at the South Haven Center for the Arts. The drawing has a Covid Creature clinging to a tree and a large 4-legged creature below it that may be dangerous, but neither is particularly threatening, according to the artist. The other more identifiable creatures outnumber them and convey a positive attitude about the situation – This will pass. Spring is coming. Hope prevails.
Photos courtesy of South Haven Center for the Arts
“Return” by Judy Wenig-Horswell, an ink on paper drawing, is one of the pieces on display in the “Alone Together” exhibition at the South Haven Center for the Arts. The drawing has a Covid Creature clinging to a tree and a large 4-legged creature below it that may be dangerous, but neither is particularly threatening, according to the artist. The other more identifiable creatures outnumber them and convey a positive attitude about the situation – This will pass. Spring is coming. Hope prevails.
Photos courtesy of South Haven Center for the Arts
“Some Thrive” a pair of ceramic figurines created by artist Katharine Schmidt, is among the artwork on display in “Alone Together: Visual Stories from the Pandemic.”
Although the coronavirus pandemic has subsided significantly, the effect it has had on a group of artists can be seen in the newest exhibit now on display at the South Haven Center for the Arts.
“Alone Together: Visual Stories from the Pandemic,” features the work of 22 artist members of the Indiana Women’s Caucus for Art. It opened June 26 and will continue through Aug. 7, with a closing reception on that day from 2-4 p.m.