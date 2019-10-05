If long-ago Ford designer Richard Schierloh is still with us, I’m sure he would be pleased with the vintage car that local resident Doug Patrick has enjoyed restoring. Designer Schierloh is credited with many significant Ford Motor vehicles during his 40-year career, including the popular first generation Mercury Cougar (1967-68) and the 1968-70 Lincoln Continental Mark III. The particular Ford product that Schierloh created that rings Doug’s bell and has an honored spot in his garage is a 1974 Ford Maverick coupe.
Doug has an interesting tale to tell of how he acquired his Maverick but first let me acquaint readers who might not know much about the once highly popular compact. Ford introduced the Maverick 50 years ago in the spring of 1969 (on April 17, same as the Mustang intro date in 1964) as a 1970 coupe-only model just as buyer interest in the division’s Falcon compact was waning. The platform used to create the Maverick was borrowed from the outgoing Falcon. The new $1,995 entry-level two-door small car was an immediate success, with sales of 579,000 (almost as many as the Mustang’s 600,000-plus figure) and stayed in the Ford lineup through 1977. To keep costs down the early Mavericks had no glove boxes and had flip-out, not roll-down side rear windows. Answering buyer demand, Ford later introduced a four-door sedan version of the Maverick in 1971 with a wheelbase stretched to 109.9 inches to provide additional leg room for back-seat passengers. Two straight-six engines were offered initially in both 170 and 200 cubic inch configurations, and mid-year the 250 cubic inch six was added. In 1971 a 302 V-8 joined the option list. As was often the case in the ’70s, the Maverick added spiffs to attract buyers such as a Grabber and Stallion models with special sporty touches like tape stripes and special trim, and a Luxury Decor option for those buyers wishing to have a Maverick with a more upscale appearance.
Doug’s 1974 Maverick, model 62A, is the base model of the Maverick and has the same 103-inch wheelbase as the 1970, but its length is longer at 187 inches and its weight is higher at 2,855 pounds because of government-required 5-mph bumpers. Doug’s coupe has the 250 cubic inch version that was introduced January 1970, that produced 155 horsepower. It has a top speed of 96 mph and can gallop, but not sprint, from 0-60 in 14.5 seconds.
There is an interesting story about how I found out about Doug’s Maverick. Retired HP Staff Writer Mike Eliasohn first tipped me off about a Maverick being in the area when he spotted Doug’s car at a summer weekend car show. Mike took a photo and sent it to me. Then not long after I spotted the bright blue Maverick in the YMCA parking lot on Hollywood Road. It took some sleuthing by the Y staff, but soon I had Doug’s phone number and we arranged to meet up for an interview. Doug’s Maverick has a special appeal to me. If I were to see dozens of cars at a car show, with Doug’s Maverick among them, I’d probably head straight to the now seldom-seen Maverick. When was the last time readers saw a car painted a bright medium blue with a sparkling white top in parking lots nowadays, which are a sea of black, white, gray and silver?
Doug has lived in our area since the mid-1980s. He served in the Navy, took a job at Cook Nuclear and then was hired by Whirlpool, where he has since held a position in the Whirlpool Laundry Group. His daily driver is a 2009 Jeep Commander. He’s not particularly interested in a newer car because he likes the simplicity of the Commander with its analog dash and other old-school features. He’s been a longtime vintage car enthusiast over the years but just looked and enjoyed them. Finally a couple of years ago he decided it was time to start working on a vintage car of his own. It was important to Doug that he find a vehicle that is rarely seen at car shows and was more or less a daily driver back in its day. It also should be a relatively simple project and not too expensive or time consuming.
His vintage car candidates were the Ford Maverick, AMC Pacer (1975-1980) and the AMC Concord (1978-83). He found his 1974 Ford Maverick on eBay. His car was bought new in Washington state and then sold to an owner in Kansas and driven for about two years before being put into storage when the owner’s wife lost interest. Doug has owned it since 2017. His Maverick had 40,000-plus miles on the odometer and over the past two years he has performed a number of improvements, including new paint (original Medium Bright Blue Metallic), new white vinyl top, new carpet, new dash pad and other minor miscellaneous items. Also, Doug performed several mechanical upgrades like new whitewall tires, brakes, shocks and radiator, plus he added an electronic ignition for better reliability and smoother running and had the carburetor rebuilt. So all in all, the Maverick was a solid, rust-free sedan requiring mostly cosmetic improvement. Says Doug, “I have no interest in making it a muscle car. I just want to drive it.”
Some readers may be old enough to recall two government-required features found on 1974 models. One was the short-lived seat belt interlock system (the car didn’t start unless you belted) and the 5-mph bumpers, front and rear. Doug pointed out to me that he had heard some comments on the Maverick and Comet Club forum referring to the massive 5-mph front bumper as “third row seating.”
The list price before options for Doug’s two-door sedan was $2,441, and options added up to $578.38 for an out-the-door price tag of $3,179.38. Options ordered by the Washington Maverick owner included (with price tag) vinyl top ($74.65), upgraded from 200 to 250 cubic inch 6-cylinder engine ($38.82), AM radio ($59.17), Cruise-O-Matic ($177.49), destination charge ($160) plus several miscellaneous items like bumper guards, light group and white sidewall tires.
Doug likes the simplicity of the Maverick’s controls. Basically there are heater switches, headlight and wiper knobs and radio buttons and an ashtray with a cigarette lighter added free of charge. Another sign of the times is the lack of a cup holder, front or rear. Doug admitted during our chat that a wide availability of parts for his vintage car was high on his want list and the Maverick was a bonus in this department. It shares many parts with the Falcon, Mustang and even the Pinto and other Ford models. This would not be the case if he had purchased one of the AMC cars on his want list.
Doug is delighted with his Maverick but he does have an itch to own a small vintage pickup. Just the day before our chat he had spotted on eBay in Texas a 1979 Datsun pickup with only 27,000 miles. Doug is attracted to it because “it’s all original with just enough scratches and dings where you wouldn’t mind loading up the bed to haul things.” Now he just has to find garage space to store it and find the money in his budget. I’m thinking it won’t be long before his Maverick has a companion.
• Trivia answer: Anti-Establish Mint, Hulla Blue, Original Cinnamon and Freudian Gilt (gold).
Dar Davis founded the Lake Bluff Concours and chaired the event for many years. He has been writing this column since 1999. He can be reached at drd43@sbcglobal.net.