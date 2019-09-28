THREE OAKS — Tapestry Dance Company will join with Imagine Worship of Dance Arts for “Night of Worship” on Oct. 6.
The event will start at 6 p.m. at Real Life Community Church, 12 E. Michigan St.
Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be collected.
Tapestry will present “Come As You Are,” an encouraging duet, as well as a brand new piece, “Fortidinni Undir,” which in Icelandic means “away from the sinking.”
Imagine Worship will present new works, including “Elevate,” a hip-hop piece choreographed by Allie Sumrall; “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” a ballet piece choreographed by Rhonda Rabbers, and many other dances.
Dancers performing for Tapestry this year are a mix of returning and new dancers, including Artistic Director Sarah L. Hannich, Ellen Aldridge, Andrea Learman and Irene Roberts.
Imagine Worship of Dance Arts gets together every summer and rehearses a handful of dances to perform around the community. This month, their “tour week” took them to seven local nursing homes and two churches.
This group of students and adults aims to engage others into worshipping by presenting at schools, churches and nursing homes. They celebrate the talents God has given them, as they dance for him.
Imagine Worship includes dancers from across Berrien County who attend Dance Arts. Performing Oct. 6 will be: Evy Bettig, Mazie Clark, Chloe Evans, Lia Espinoza, Becca Ferragut, Betsy Fiesbeck, Gabi Fiesbeck, Cecilia Fuentes, Anecia Galvin, Chloe Kibler, Charley Kracker, Hailey Mabry, Faith Nash, Ashley Penner, Shaylen Raches, Anna Searles, Katelynn Sutherland, Randi Taylor and Emma Zeiger.