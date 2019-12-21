Can nameplate changes put Cadillac and Lincoln on the right path to success? Will Mustang sell as a crossover? I have some thoughts.
Cadillac and Lincoln step back
The announcement last week of Cadillac’s decision to join domestic competitor Lincoln and bail out of using nonsensical alphanumeric names made my day and even gave me hope. Hope that maybe the move to again using words for their luxury models (Seville, Continental) and not a hard-to-remember “soup” of letters and sometimes numbers (CT6, MKZ) will be of help to put both brands on the road to being more competitive. Followers of the luxury automotive market are well aware that both Lincoln and Cadillac have been in a severe sales slump over the past several decades as the luxury brands from Germany and Japan make enormous inroads with great sales success in the U.S. Whether returning to using words for names at Cadillac and Lincoln will help a whole lot in bringing in more buyers remains to be seen. Certainly it can’t do any harm and it sure is making me happy.
If my memory serves me correctly, up through 1997, Cadillac while touting itself as the “Standard of the World” captured the luxury car sales crown for decades. It easily outsold by a margin of 10 to 1 its nearest competitors Lincoln and Imperial combined back in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. Lincoln, in its entire 103-year history, only once was America’s best selling luxury brand, and that was in 1998. How did Lincoln finally get the job done? The division planners borrowed Ford’s truck-based Expedition platform, added some bling and called it the Navigator. Surprising everyone, it was an instant bestseller and catapulted the division to No. 1 in sales. The very next year Lincoln lost the crown to Japanese brand Lexus, and neither Cadillac or Lincoln have ever come close to returning to the top spot. Even Lexus lost some steam as the German luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW made their move in the latter part of the last century and took turns being the number one bestseller. Audi, a VW brand, also made serious inroads of late and this past year will hold a strong fourth place finish behind BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus.
Whether Lincoln – and especially Cadillac – can regain their foothold in the luxury market like in the past remains to be seen. Both divisions have spent a lot of money trying to reinvent themselves and build autos that luxury buyers want, but they seem to be making only so-so progress. They have found out it’s not easy regaining lost customers, especially as the traditional American luxury buyer is aging. I’m not naive enough to believe that they can turn the tide by just changing the names of their offerings. The huge challenge facing the doers at Cadillac and Lincoln is creating a lineup of superior products with outstanding quality and penning stunning design that is deeply appealing, in order to get the job done. It can be done. Subaru just did a remarkable job in the past 10 years in reinventing itself with great success. Let’s hope Cadillac and Lincoln can do the same.
Will Cadillac come up with new names or recycle oldies like DeVille, Seville and Fleetwood? It will be fun to watch as they introduce in the next few years a whole slew of electric models all with words for names, not alphanumeric mumbo-jumbo monikers.
Ford soon will deliver a new Mustang
I wish I could poll readers of this column and get an inkling of how people feel about Ford Motor Co.’s decision to create a new sporty four-door crossover for 2020 and call it a Mustang. From a variety of media sources I’ve noted the strong sentiment from No-Mustang-Trucks folks. They ain’t happy! So what can go wrong? Isn’t more of a good thing a good thing? It remains to be seen. Certainly placing the galloping Mustang logo on the minimalist grille of the all-new, all-electric four-door Mach E crossover has garnered a strong reaction. Whether that’s a good thing and Ford will sell a lot of Mach Es and keep the iconic name viable remains to be seen. I’m sure Ford executives and the company’s stockholders are hoping so.
I’m rather neutral about the Mach E. I was interested enough to watch the live-streamed worldwide reveal of the new model. Ford Chairman Bill Ford and actor/Ford spokesman Idris Elba chit chatted (forever it seemed to me) on a large circular stage surrounded by adoring Ford enthusiasts as they introduced the Mach E electric crossover. Ford, who is the son of William Clay Ford Sr. (not Henry Ford II) and grandson of Henry Ford, admitted during the introduction program that he wasn’t all that thrilled about putting the Mustang name on a four-door electric crossover when first apprised of the idea by product planners. He has owned dozens of Mustangs over his lifetime and in the past he did what it took to protect the brand’s integrity. He changed his mind quickly, he says, when he was given a ride in a prototype of the vehicle and discovered that its blazing performance was equal to any performance car powered by an electric motor or internal combustion engine. He’s the top guy and that experiential drive produced the green flag to get the new product in dealer’s showrooms as quick as possible.
I’m sure it wasn’t easy coming up with a name for the newest Mustang model. Performance car buffs know that the Mach E nomenclature is derivative of the Mustang Mach 1 V-8-powered car that Ford offered back during the muscle car era in the late ’60s to do battle with Chevy’s Camaro SS, Plymouth’s Barracuda Hemis and the like. Both Ford Motor Co. executives and the public will know soon enough if making a Mustang into a crossover is the right thing to do. Sales of the $43,895 Mach E will tell the tale. With sales of truck-registered vehicles (crossovers, pickups, SUVs) going ballistic of late and with automakers drastically dropping sedans offerings (Ford is discontinued Fusion, Focus, Fiesta and Taurus production for U.S. consumption this year) it may have been the only option open to Ford. We’ll find out if Ford made the right move creating a Mustang crossover when the vehicle is introduced next year in the fourth quarter.
* Trivia answer: The first Mach 1 performance option was offered on the Mustang in 1969. Ford retired the moniker in 1978. The Mach 1 returned briefly in the years 2003-2004.
Dar Davis founded the Lake Bluff Concours and chaired the event for many years. He has been writing this column since 1999. He can be reached at drd43@sbcglobal.net.