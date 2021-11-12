COLOMA — The second annual North Berrien Pumpkin Carving Contest, hosted by the North Berrien Historical Museum, encouraged creative carvers to buy gourds from one of three local businesses – Jollay Orchards, Silverstone Gardens and the Watervliet Fruit Exchange – and prepare them for Halloween.
One dozen participants submitted images of their carved pumpkins to the museum, which in turn created a Facebook photo album and requested votes from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7. Nearly 300 votes were cast between the Adult and Student Divisions of the contest.