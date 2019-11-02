I’m running out of steam for these columns, but it’s not for lack of trying.
November doesn’t have that many interesting holidays. It has the usual – National Doughnut Day on Nov. 5 and National Nachos Day on Nov. 6 – but it’s lacking creative ones.
I’ve tried to pick a few I think you’ll like, but bear with me, they’re not mind-blowing.
Today is National Ohio Day. The day all you Michiganders probably dread.
As an Ohioan until about two and a half years ago, I don’t think it’s that great of a state either. But, it does have better roads.
Nov. 12 is National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day. Though the internet isn’t sure where this holiday came from, it’s argued that it exists because it just makes sense.
I honestly have never tried anchovies, so maybe I will try some this month, just not on Nov. 12.
World Kindness Day is Nov. 13. The day, created by the World Kindness Movement, has been in existence for 21 years. Even if it’s just holding the door for someone, the day is meant to serve as a reminder to always be as kind as possible to others.
Nov. 15 does have a few interesting days to celebrate. It’s National Bundt Pan Day, National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day, among others.
National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day was created by Whirlpool Corp. in 1999, to encourage people to clean out their refrigerator in advance of the upcoming holidays. At that time, the company even had a toll-free hotline that people could call into for cleaning tips.
There might not be a goofier holiday than National Absurdity Day on Nov. 20. The day is meant to be a reminder to not take everything so seriously and celebrate the absurd.
On the other end of the spectrum is Blasé Day on Nov. 25. Blasé is of French origin, meaning to be indifferent or bored with life, unimpressed, as or as if from an excess of worldly pleasures.
I’m very blasé about this month’s column. Sorry!
This year, Thanksgiving also happens to fall on the National Day of Mourning (RIP this month’s column) and National French Toast Day.
Last Thanksgiving, I made my friends pancakes in the morning, but I’m thinking this year I should make French toast.
The Day after Thanksgiving every year is quite a few holidays other than Black Friday. It’s also Buy Nothing Day and You’re Welcomegiving Day.
You’re Welcome, being the proper response to Thanks, naturally created this day. It was created by an Ann Arbor man in 1977.
Four weeks from now when it’s cold and that seasonal depression is kicking in, you can celebrate National Personal Space Day on Nov. 30.
This is the first year for the holiday, which was created to promote and support an awareness of personal space boundaries. There are many reasons why people might not want their space invaded, and we should respect them all.
The holiday was inspired by a woman who was a caregiver to her mother while she battled cancer. Her mother experienced extensive surgeries and radiation, leaving her immune system compromised and physical touch painful. Even a well-intentioned hug or kiss could have been risky.
You have no idea what others are going through, so that’s why it’s always important to ask consent before getting in someone’s personal space.
If you have a holiday you’re passionate about, let me know at anewman@TheHP.com. If you decided to celebrate ones of these holidays, tweet me a picture @HPANewman.
Alexandra Newman is a staff writer for The Herald-Palladium