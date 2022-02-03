Movies in theaters this week.
NEW RELEASES
“Jackass Forever”: After 11 years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade. Stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and Chris Pontius. Rated R for strong crude material, dangerous stunts, graphic nudity and language. Runtime: 96 minutes.
“Licorice Pizza”: The story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up and falling in love in 1973. Stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman and Sean Penn. Rated R for language, sexual material and drug use. Runtime: 133 minutes.
“Moonfall”: A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit and sends it hurtling toward Earth. Stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley. Rated PG-13 for violence, disaster action, strong language and drug use. Runtime: 120 minutes.
“The Wolf and the Lion”: A wolf pup and a lost lion cub are rescued by a girl in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. Stars Molly Kunz, Graham Greene and Charlie Carrick. Rated PG for thematic elements, language and peril. Runtime: 99 minutes.
STILL SHOWING
“American Underdog”: The story of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who went from supermarket stocker to NFL MVP. Stars Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid. Rated PG for language and thematic elements. Runtime: 112 minutes.
“Belle”: Suzu is a shy high schooler living in a rural village. For years, she’s only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U,” a virtual world, she escapes into her online persona, Belle, a beloved singer. Stars Kaho Nakamura, Ryô Narita and Shôta Sometani. Rated PG for thematic content, violence, language and suggestive material. Runtime: 121 minutes.
“Clifford the Big Red Dog”: A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall and Izaac Wang. Rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action. Runtime: 97 minutes.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”: When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connections to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Stars Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Paul Rudd. Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and suggestive references. Runtime: 124 minutes.
“Redeeming Love”: Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel knows nothing but betrayal. Can her heart ever be mended? Stars Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis and Famke Janssen. Rated PG-13 for mature and sexual content, partial nudity and strong violence. Runtime: 134 minutes.
“Scream”: Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth. Stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette. Rated R for strong bloody violence, language and sexual references. Runtime: 114 minutes.
“Sing 2”: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show. Stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. Rated PG for rude material and mild peril/violence. Runtime: 112 minutes.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Marisa Tomei. Rated PG-13 for action/violence, language and suggestive comments. Runtime: 148 minutes.
“The 355”: When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, a wild card CIA agent joins forces with three international agents on a mission to retrieve it, while staying a step ahead of a mysterious woman who’s tracking their every move. Stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz and Diane Kruger. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, strong language and suggestive material. Runtime: 124 minutes.
“The King’s Daughter”: King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid’s life force, a move that’s complicated by his illegitimate daughter’s discovery of the creature. Stars Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt, Benjamin Walker and Kaya Scodelario. Rated PG for violence, suggestive material and thematic elements. Runtime: 90 minutes.
“The King’s Man”: In the early 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a cabal plotting a war. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans. Rated R for strong/bloody violence, language and sexual material. Runtime: 131 minutes.
“The Matrix Resurrections”: To find out if his reality is a construct, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Rated R for violence and language. Runtime: 148 minutes.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage”: Eddie Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Stars Tom Hardy, Stephen Graham and Woody Harrelson. Rated PG-13 for violence, action, strong language, disturbing material and suggestive references. Runtime: 97 minutes.
“West Side Story”: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, the film explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and Sharks. Stars Angel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose. Rated PG-13 for strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and smoking. Runtime: 156 minutes.
“Wonder”: The story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who attends a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay. Rated PG for thematic elements, bullying and mild language. Runtime: 113 minutes.