The public is invited to join registered dietitian nutritionist Elizabeth McGreal for a free seminar, “Food and cancer risk – what’s the connection?”
The seminar will be held virtually from 6-6:45 p.m. Feb. 23.
Registrants will be emailed a link on how to join, and can ask questions during the event. The first 25 people to register and attend the seminar will receive a free American Cancer Society cookbook.
McGreal will provide a virtual cooking demonstration on how to make a cauliflower crust pizza. She also will discuss steps for living a healthier life, and how eating well may help lower the risk of getting cancer.
“Eating well, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting enough physical activity are all important aspects of a healthier lifestyle and may reduce your overall risk of developing cancer,” McGreal said. “Even better, you don’t have to make a lot of changes all at once.”
A valid email address is required to register.
For more information, or to sign up, call 927-5361 or visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/nutrition.