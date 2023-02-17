BRIDGMAN — The Bridgman Planning Commission will host a free oak wilt seminar featuring Dr. David Roberts, at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Weko Beach House, 5301 Lake St., Bridgman.
Roberts is retired from Michigan State University where he was a senior academic specialist. He attained his degrees from Ohio State University and his Ph.D. from Michigan State University. Roberts continues to engage in research and presents lectures on various tree and plant problems through his business known as The Plant Doctor, LLC. He is also known as Michigan’s Tree Doctor.