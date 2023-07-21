BUCHANAN — One Buchanan’s cultural competence forum will take place from 2-5 p.m. July 29. The event can be attended by the public in person at the Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St., Buchanan, or via Facebook Live on the One Buchanan Facebook page: facebook.com/weareonebuchanan.
A recording of the forum will be available to view afterward on the One Buchanan YouTube channel, along with past forums produced by One Buchanan. The forum will be led by an expert in cultural competence and diversity, equity and inclusion, Danny E. Sledge, a DEI consultant.