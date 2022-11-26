Q. We are concerned about a relative’s treatment in a nursing facility. We aren’t his immediate family and don’t want to alarm his daughter who lives across the country, but we think something needs to be done. What is the best way to approach this problem?
A. If there is a specific instance or staff person involved, you could register your concerns with the appropriate person at the facility, such as a nursing supervisor or the nursing home administrator. For broader concerns about care, most nursing facilities have either a resident council and/or a family council for advocacy on quality and care issues. If these are not options, or these have been tried without successful response from the facility, consider contacting the local long-term care ombudsman or filing a complaint with the state.
