ST. JOSEPH — The Monday Musical Club’s May 1 concert will feature organist Nicholas Quardokus and performances by four 2023 Junior Club scholarship winners. The program will be at 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph.
Quardokus is the canon organist and director of music for Grace Church Cathedral, Charleston, S.C. Quardokus, who grew up in Bridgman, said he had musical guidance from extraordinary teachers. He oversees preparing three choirs and liturgical music for service every week in an arts-rich community that hosts the world-renowned Spoleto Festival.
Quarkokus has worked in New York; Washington, D.C.; New Haven, Conn.; and Indianapolis. He received his bachelor of music degree from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, Bloomington, and his master of music degree from Yale School of Music/Institute of Sacred Music, New Haven. He has won numerous competitions around the country, winning first prize and hymn-playing prize at the 2014 Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition in Wethersfield, Conn. In 2013, he took first prize in the American Guild of Organists Region V Competition for Young Organists.
As a solo recitalist he has performed throughout the eastern United States.
The scholarship winners performing are Morgen Hammerschmidt, Alex Kwon, Jared Schaub and Grace Yuan.
Hammerschmidt, a sophomore at St. Joseph High School, received a two-week piano scholarship to Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. She studies piano with Mary Ann Percoco. She has been a member of Monday Musical Junior Club for three years.
Kwon, a sophomore at St. Joseph High School, won a three-week piano scholarship to Interlochen Center for the Arts. He has been a member of Monday Musical Junior Club for eight years. He studies piano with Laurie Marshall.
Schaub, a freshman at the Lighthouse Academy in St. Joseph, received a three-week piano scholarship to Interlochen Center for the Arts. Jared has been a member of Monday Musical Junior Club for three years. He has been playing piano for eight years. He studies with Candace Onweller.
Yuan, a junior at St. Joseph High School, received a four-week scholarship to Center Stage Strings in Ann Arbor. She has been a member of the Monday Musical Junior Club for five years.
This concert is free and open to the public, and families are welcome.