SOUTH HAVEN — Like many community theater troupes, South Haven’s Our Town Players was without an audience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that will change this weekend, when the group resurrects its annual children’s production to present “Rise of Robin Hood,” directed by Tracey Davis.
For Davis, who has been involved with 28 Our Town Players productions over the years, the chance to once again direct the annual children’s play was invigorating, yet worrisome because the pandemic is still ongoing.
“The Our Town Players Board of Directors was very concerned about the impact of being dark for two years,” she said about the decision to begin planning for the annual children’s show last fall. “We were hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic would be long past, but here we are in the very middle of it. For the first time, the production budget had to include costs of COVID-related items, regular mask for rehearsals, clear masks for the productions, hand sanitizers and other items.”
Once the troupe felt it would be safe to stage the play, it wondered if any kids would be interested in performing due to the annual youth production being canceled two years in a row.
“There are 42 cast members in the production,” Davis said. “We didn’t know whether we would have enough children at auditions to fill the roles and we wanted to create a safe environment to audition, rehearse and perform.”
But, as it turned out, kids were eager to get back on stage.
“Auditions were held prior to Thanksgiving, and we had just the right amount of actors,” Davis said. “We requested that parents not be at rehearsals to keep numbers down, and children were spread out when not on stage. We are asking that the children put their makeup and costumes on at home instead of having large groups in the dressing rooms. We have been very fortunate to have had very little sickness.”
The play examines how Robin Hood came to be known as the hero of the poor and giver of hope to the hopeless. The first act shows a very young Robin. Overwhelmed by the injustice he sees around him, he vows to make a difference in the lives of others.
Act Two shows Robin three years later. Wiser, and surrounded by his friends and followers, he takes a final stand against the ruthless Sheriff of Nottingham and his evil wife, Lady Blackwood. The audience will recognize such well-known characters as Friar Tuck, Little John and Marian, but there are some new ones, too.
“Hazel, Robin’s sister is introduced, as well as a number of shopkeepers and a twist on the Will Scarlett character, and of course King Richard makes a critical entrance,” Davis said.
“The themes of this play are so important, and apply so beautifully to the challenges of today,” she went on to say. “The children get it. They are so excited to have this opportunity to share the play with the audience.”
During dress rehearsals, Davis observed how far the performers have come since rehearsals began. She also noted several of the performers who had taken part in previous Our Town children’s productions prior to the pandemic.
“All of us involved in this production understand what a gift it is to be together creating this opportunity to share with our community,” she said. “These children have grown so much in the past two years, and have missed working with one another. This has been important work, and none of it is lost on anyone involved.”
“Rise of Robin Hood” was written by Brian D. Taylor, a former drama teacher who is also an editor for Pioneer Drama Service.
“Brian Taylor wrote this play in 2021 during the COVID lockdown,” Davis said. “He has written a number of the productions we have presented, most recently ‘Dr. Evil and the Basket of Kittens.’ Our Town Players flew Brian out during that production, and he presented a play-writing workshop.”