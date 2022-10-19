On a beautiful fall night high on a deck in a neighborhood of wooded lots and lake views, while others were lighting up their grills for what would most likely be one of the few remaining times this season to cook outdoors, Prudy Barrett Nelson was taking it one step further.
She had plugged in her paella triple gas burner with its 20-, 40- and 60-centimeter rings. Atop of that she placed a 25-inch circular and shallow-edged paellera, or paella pan, which belonged to her parents. She also has a 20-inch pan that was theirs too. These are people who like their paella. The burner she had crammed in a suitcase years ago before boarding a flight to the U.S. from Spain.
One of the national dishes of Spain, paella is a meal in itself that can include a variety of ingredients but traditionally has as its basis rice, saffron – a delicate thread-like red spice that is commonly used in Spanish dishes – and an assortment of meats and vegetables.
Nelson, who lived in Zaragoza, the fifth largest city in Spain and one that dates back to 5th century BCE, for four years while her father, F.W. Barrett, worked as an engineer, was carrying on a family tradition from those days. Paella, though it may seem daunting to make at first, is a popular and common dish – and easy in that everything is cooked in the paellera. Think of it as equivalent to the one-dish sheet pan meals that are currently trendy in the United States.
How she got to Spain is a story in itself. Her father, who graduated from the University of Michigan with a civil engineering degree, returned to Newberry in the Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to enter the family logging business. A third generation logger, his parents, Jack and Mimi Barrett, owned 32 logging camps on a large tract of land around Tahquamenon Falls which they donated to the state for what is now Tahquamenon Falls State Park.
“After Grandpa died, my Dad opened a sawmill in Moran, Michigan,” said Barrett, adding that the slowdown in the logging industry coincided with her father’s mid-life crisis and developing wanderlust. “He heard U.S. government needed engineers and they did overseas postings, so he took a job at Kincheloe Air Force base as the base engineer. He worked there the required two years to qualify for an overseas job and then was asked to work In either the Panama Canal Zone or Spain. He chose Spain so we could explore Europe. We traveled to every non-Communist country in Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East.”
While in Spain, Barrett skipped sixth grade, not attending school at all, and then attended seventh and eighth grades in a one-room school where the 18 students ranged from first to eighth grades.
“We were taught by an airman who had a couple of years of college until a real teacher could be recruited,” she said. “I went to boarding school for high school, returning to St. Ignace to complete my senior year.”
From there she went on to college, earning her medical degree and then practiced medicine in St. Joseph.
As for making paella, Barrett follows a recipe written out by her father while her parents lived in Spain. It’s a serious paella recipe dating back to the 1980s and looks well-used with food stains and all, but it is also humorous, reflecting the Spanish lifestyle of sharing great food and wine with family and friends.
Titled F.W. Barrett’s Paella Recipe, Prudy’s father gives credit for the recipe to a woman who he was introduced to as Maria Angel Isabel Angilica Martinez Pelayo-Sanchez, but called Lucy. His write-up notes that certain items have to be assembled to make a paella.
“The most important is the Spanish bota, a leather bag filled with Vino Tinto,” he wrote. “In the U.S.A. you will find that Chianti or a dark burgundy will do. The next important item is a paella pan. The Barretts are fortunate as they bought a 20-inch steel pan in Valencia about 20 years ago. If you don’t have such a pan, a very large frying pan will suffice.
“Tradition dictates that all take a large drink from the bota.”
F.W. Barrett’s Check List of Items Required for Party Paella
Ingredients and instructions are in F.W. Barrett’s written words.
Meat. Pork steak is preferred but veal or beef will work.
Chicken. Buy thighs if possible. Cut them in two with heavy kitchen knife and hammer. Skin is preferred.
Olive oil.
Vegetables. Green beans, asparagus, artichoke hearts. Try for color i.e. sweet red pimentos are ideal.
Chopped onions. Lots of them.
Frozen peas. They provide color.
Green peppers. They are to be fried with other vegetables.
Red pepper. Cut in strips. Place on top of paella for decoration after adding water.
Mushrooms. Fry with vegetables.
Tomato. Peel and use for juice and color after rice has been fried.
Chicken or beef bouillon about four teaspoons per person plus a bit more as it provides salt. Prudy uses Knorr Caldo con Sabor de Pollo (Chicken Flavor Bouillon).
Rice, about 1/3 cup rice per person and another 1/3 cup for the pan
Rice coloring and saffron. Prudy recommends “colorante” (coloring) which can be bought, as you might expect, on Amazon. There are several brands including Ducros, Carmencita, and Badia. Soffrito, another colorante, is typically found in Mexican grocery stores.
Shrimp, mussels, or oysters. Put on top of paella last thing,
Bay leaf. Add at time water is added.
Paprika.
Lemon.
Garlic. Peel several small buds and fry along with vegetables.
Fry the meat. This is to be a Paella Mixta, so both meat and seafood will be used. Lucy used pork steak cut about 3/4-inch thick and then cut in pieces about 1 1/2-inches square. Chicken, rabbit or beef could also be used – cut in the same manner. It was necessary to put some olive oil in the pan to facilitate the frying. If a steel pan is used, it is best to coat generously the entire cooking surface of the pan with olive oil.
Time to pass the bota around for a drink.
Don’t remove anything, including the residue from the pan that may have developed from frying the meat. Fry the vegetables. Lucy used artichoke hearts, each cut into four small pieces and some peas in their pods cut into pieces about 1/2-inch long. Any other vegetables such as string beans, broccoli, asparagus or others in season can be used.
Hot bouillon, chicken of beef, should be ready to add at the right time. Also, boiling hot water should be available.
Add the rice to the pan.
Fry the rice and stir often so that it is browned and mixed thoroughly with the vegetables and meat. Add onions, a bay leaf, and LOTS OF FRESH GARLIC and continue frying until everything is thoroughly mixed. During the mixing, make a hole in the center of the mix and place the tomato. Cut it up and mash it so that the juice and pulp can be added to the mix.
When the mixture is about the right consistency, add the saffron, rice coloring and salt. Also add the bouillon and put in fresh shrimp or shelled cooked frozen shrimp. Oysters of scallops can be added if desired.
Also, cut up a red pepper into strips and arrange around the pan in a manner to designate portions like pieces of pie. Also add some frozen green peas to the top of the mixture thus proving color.
Cover the entire contents of the pan with boiling water. DON’T STIR. Cover the pan with foil and let it continue to cook until the entire mixture is hot and the liquid has been absorbed into the rice. This will require about 20 minutes and will provide time for the happy hour.
Decorate the pan with wedges of lemon and ENJOY.
Rice
Forget about Uncle Ben’s or any type of fast cooking rice. Paella calls for short grain rice varieties such as those from Valencia, the region of Spain where paella is said to have originated including Bomba and Valencia Rice or Rice de Valencia. Another rice that can be used is Calasparra, named for the region of Spain where it is grown. Arborio rice will also work. The most important factor is that the rice should be able to absorb moisture without becoming mushy.
Additions to the Spanish table
Tapas, or small plates, are part of the Spanish table. And olive oil is an important ingredient whether it’s in making paella, tapas or even dessert. The following are recipes from Olivo Amigo, a certified organic olive oil pressed from olives harvested on a small farm in Jaen, Spain, a province boasting of more than 40 million olive trees. There are two types of Olivo Olive Oil – Joy, made from Picual olives, and Vitality, made from Nevadillo olives, each with their own subtle but different flavors.
Start off a paella dinner with such small plates as Marinated Feta Cheese and Pan con Tomate, which translates, easily enough, to bread with tomato.
Marinated Feta Cheese
8 ounces block feta cheese
1/2 cup Joy extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/8th cup roughly chopped fresh herbs such as a mix of basil and parsley
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
Sea salt and red pepper flakes; to taste
Lemon zest and additional fresh herbs; garnish (optional)
Cut feta into bite sized cubes. Add to a serving bowl if serving immediately, or a Mason jar if making for later use. Set aside.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together all ingredients except for garnishes.
Pour mixture over feta and allow to marinate at room temperature for 5 minutes; or up to 30 minutes for a deeper flavor.
Garnish with lemon zest and additional fresh herbs if using.
Serve as is or store in a sealed Mason jar in the refrigerator for up to one week.
Note: If storing for later use, add additional Joy extra virgin olive oil to fully submerge feta. Store in the refrigerator. When preparing to serve, allow to sit at room temperature until olive oil is no longer solidified; approximately one hour.
Pan con Tomato
2 tomatoes
1 loaf of bread (we recommend ciabatta)
1 garlic clove (peeled and halved)
Olivo Amigo Extra-Virgin Olive Oil to taste
Oregano for garnish
Toast two slices of bread.
Cut the tomatoes in half and grate them into a bowl. Add olive oil and mix together with the tomato.
Cut the garlic in half and rub the cut portion on the toasted bread for added flavor. Spread the grated tomatoes on top of the bread.
Drizzle a generous amount of olive oil on top of the bread. Garnish with salt and oregano.
Banana Chocolate Olive Oil Bread
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 very ripe bananas, mashed
2 large eggs
1/4 cup Vitality extra virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup chocolate chips
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, add mashed bananas, two eggs and whisk together. Add the flour, brown sugar, white sugar, baking powder and salt and incorporate together.
Next add olive oil, vanilla and whisk together. Add chocolate chips and gently fold in. Transfer to baking pan and bake for 45 minutes.
