The wildfires that have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed six people, officials said Wednesday. Richard Bissen Jr., the mayor of the West Maui community of Lahaina Town, said during a news conference that there have also been 13 evacuations for three fires. Fire was widespread in Lahaina Town, including on Front Street, a popular shopping and dining area, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin said by phone earlier Wednesday. At least two dozen people were injured by the fires, including several who were flown for treatment in Honolulu.