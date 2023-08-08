PAW PAW — The Paw Paw Community Chorus will begin practicing for the 23rd Annual Chirstmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Kalamazoo Street and Pine Street in Paw Paw. The Christmas concert will be presented at 4 p.m. Dec. 3. The chorus, under the direction of Theresa Vaughn, will be accompanied on piano by Carmon Posada.
The chorus welcomes singers from the Southwest Michigan area to join in this endeavor. For further information, contact Jil Hoekstra at 657-6382, Anna Vervoort, 365-2735 or Theresa Vaughn at 668-4631.