THREE OAKS — A visit to Paws for Humanity will likely begin with you being greeted by the sisters – a three dog-group of Great Pyrenees who came to the sanctuary as strays.
“These beautiful girls were living south of Three Oaks in the woods for months,” co-founder Beth Bollenbach said in a written release. “They were eventually corralled by a family who cared for them and tried to find them a forever home.”
Bollenbach said there were a couple farms interested, but no one was willing to take all three. Separating them might mean they would be more likely to bond to people, but that was only a possibility.
“It was clear these girls were tightly bonded, having survived on their own by sticking together. The family that chose to stay together would be split up … and if they didn’t domesticate, they’d be worse off,” Bollenbach stated. “We contacted (Animal Control), and after meeting a few times, it became clear to us all that the girls shouldn’t be split up.
“They were hesitant to approach, but clearly curious, smart dogs who just needed to know they were home to be safe. Being shuffled around would not help them trust. So we brought them home.”
Sometimes they are social when they greet visitors, but most times are rather reserved. They are always safe and like all of the other animals at the sanctuary, they elicit change in those who visit.
What began as a simple idea – people helping animals helping people – has grown into an animal sanctuary with 37 animals on 10 acres (including one in the woods), where people find sanctuary as much as the animals. Paws for Humanity began in 2019 by Beth Bollenbach and Dale Welling, a husband and wife team who met and realized they shared the same dream.
“Animals offer us the opportunity to simply be,” Bollenbach said in a written release. “They are aware of this moment only. Animals size us up not by our past successes or failures, not by what we can do for them a year from now, but by who and how we are right now.”
The couple has many stories about people who have visited the farm, whether of their own volition or reluctantly as part of a family or school group who was going there, who found something they did not expect. Sometimes it was peace. Sometimes connection. In one case, as Welling tells it, a teen who was not really looking forward to their time on the farm asked what the point was or what they were supposed to find while they were there. Welling returned the question as a challenge – that at the end of the day, the teen needed to tell him the answer. At the end of the day, that teen said the point – what they found – was belonging.
“If we need, they give, if we have something to offer, they accept from us,” Bollenback said in a written release about the animals. “If we are aware, they connect. If we are open, they love.”
The animals often sense the stories of the visitors before they are comfortable enough to share their story in words. When one family started to become comfortable enough to share a trauma they had been adjacent to, the animals literally gathered around them.
“Last summer a family visited and shared that they lived close to where there had been a mass shooting,” a written release states. “They were clearly affected by it, and as they shared their experience, we noticed that our alpacas were coming closer to them. Eventually they formed a loose circle around the family.”
Bollenbach and Welling believe the alpacas understood the family’s stress, and in the alpaca world, there is strength and reassurance in numbers, so they did what they knew to do. The couple both agreed it was beautiful to see.
Bollenbach and Welling met later in life online in 2007 and married in 2009. The land that houses Paws for Humanity used to be an alpaca farm. The site is home to eight alpacas, six goats, eight cats, three Great Pyrenees, two Pekin ducks, five chickens, a miniature horse, a quarter horse and three miniature donkeys.
Welling is currently working on PATH facilitator certification for programming at the ranch in equine therapy. His background is in pastoral care and Bollenbach is a licensed clinical social worker.
Opening Paws for Humanity was a labor of love that was begun, interrupted by COVID-19 and then begun to open back up.
“We opened an animal sanctuary and then COVID hit and we really focused on the animals,” Bollenbach said.
Now that we are all starting to come back together, Paws for Humanity wants to build an indoor arena for programming in inclement weather and for expanded equine therapy.
To that end, a fund-raising event is planned at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Acorn, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks.
“The event will start at 7 p.m. with a silent auction of items and experiences representing our communities in Harbor Country and beyond,” information on The Acorn event site states. “Philip Gulley will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by a community hour after his speaking to continue the conversation.”
Gulley is a storyteller whose style has been compared to Garrison Keillor, and his participation in the fundraiser was facilitated by Welling’s brother, James Welling. James Welling is battling cancer and wanted to do something to help.
“He likes to do things for causes,” Dale Welling said. “This is kind of his last wish.”
The event is $30, with a $5 convenience fee, or $55, with a $5 convenience fee, that includes a $25 donation to The Acorn.
In addition to the fundraiser on June 2, Paws for Humanity is planning a summer concert series. Four concerts are planned, the last Sunday of the month from June to September at the front pasture.
“The concerts will be a bit different this year, including music, dinner, and a tour of the sanctuary,” Bollenbach said in a written release. “More details will be on our website in June, with artists’ names, food offerings and the ticket information to sign up for your dinner and tour choices.”
In addition to the concerts, Paws for Humanity planned summer open house hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays with informal tours of the barns/pastures on the half hour from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Information is available through the website pawsforhumanity.org or through Facebook or Instagram @pawsforhumanityorg.