If Caitlin PenzeyMoog were coming to visit, I’d make sure my salt grinder was hidden somewhere in the deepest part of my closet.
Why? Because almost the first thing she tells me is salt grinders are unnecessary.
And here I was thinking serious home chefs needed at least one salt grinder, as well as a variety of different colored salt from exotic places.
“My grandpa used to say salt is salt – 95 percent of salt is the same,” she says.
PenzeyMoog’s grandfather – and grandmother – certainly know their salt, and spices. They founded The Spice House in 1957, and the business has grown since. There are now three locations – Chicago, Evanston, Ill., and Milwaukee – as well as a strong online presence.
And though PenzeyMoog didn’t follow them into the spice business, she spent a great deal of her childhood at their store in Wisconsin, learning to make spice blends and savoring the joys of pure vanilla on a sugar cube when she was barely old enough to reach the counter.
Spices still permeate her life. She cooks with them, writes about them on her blog (www.penzeymoog.com) and even keeps a stash of her favorite spices and blends in her desk at work to add to her lunch.
In her recently released book, “On Spice: Advice, Wisdom and History with a Grain of Saltiness,” she shares what she’s learned. It’s less a cookbook then a compendium on the history and origins of spices, along with a family memoir and a reference guide. And while there are recipes, PenzeyMoog keeps it simple.
As for salt, she says many of the colored salts are simply dyed. So there’s no need to spend a lot of money on expensive salts when kosher will usually do just as well.
She’s keen on other spices, though, and isn’t afraid to mix her own. Though, when your relatives own the store, it’s not a necessity, it’s just fun.
“I’ll mix lemon pepper and Moroccan seasoning, a bit of MSG and sweet paprika to use when I’m roasting vegetables,” she says. “MSG is almost always going to make whatever it is a little better.”
She says vegetables, including chickpeas, are “blank slates,” because they take on the flavor of the spices you use, and they work well with a wide variety.
Mix your spices with a little oil to help spread them on the veggies if you wish, and they’re ready to roast, grill or cook on the stovetop. If you don’t know what to use, do what PenzeyMoog does and just try different ones, either one at a time or in blends, and see what you like best.
For those of us who like a little more direction than that, PenzeyMoog shares recipes. But first she has a few more tidbits to share.
“People ask, ‘When do spices go bad?’ But they don’t go bad,” she says. “They just get old and loose a lot of their flavor. You can test it out by tasting or smelling them. New spices have a lot more pow, and their colors are brighter.”
Good spices are an investment, and storing them correctly is important to keep them at the top of their flavor peak.
PenzeyMoog suggests keeping them away from the dishwasher or any place in the kitchen where they can pick up moisture. And make sure the caps are on tight. Heat also destroys flavor, so they shouldn’t be near the stove for long.
If you’re wondering why spice shops are usually dark and exotic places, it’s because spices are photosensitive and need to be kept away from the sun.
Saffron, she says, is really worth its weight in gold. I tell her I have to agree. My mother used to grow it in her garden in Indiana Harbor.
A lot of husks later, we’d have just a small jar full. But it was fresh. Sometimes I’d think of excuses to avoid coming home the weekends when she picked it, saying I had to study for a final exam or something. But she was wise to that and said, don’t worry it can wait until next week. That’s the problem with moms, they always figure things out.
There is a list of spices said to be healthy, to fight cancer or other ailments. And while that may be true, PenzeyMoog says one absolute truism about spices is they add flavor without adding calories, and that certainly is a healthy benefit.
Asked if she thinks there’ll be a hot new spice on the market – like za’atar was a few years back – she says it might be pink peppercorns. They’re a slightly different taste than other peppercorns and, well, they’re pink.
The following recipes are courtesy from “On Spice.”
Restaurant-Style Dipping Sauce for Toasted Baguette
1 baguette
1/4 cup olive oil, divided
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon cracked rosemary
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/2 teaspoon black pepper, freshly cracked
1/4 teaspoon salt
Heat an oven to 400 degrees.
Slice the baguette into 1-inch thick pieces, and drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil over the slices. Place the slices on a sheet pan. Cook until the tops are a light golden brown, about 10 minutes.
Combine the balsamic vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, rosemary, crushed red pepper, black pepper and salt in a small bowl, whisking with a fork to combine.
Dip the crusty bread into the spicy balsamic oil.
Note: PenzeyMoog says this is good paired with Brie cheese.
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 teaspoon mustard powder
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon paprika
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
1 teaspoon fresh chives, chopped
1/4 teaspoon dry dill, or 1 teaspoon fresh, chopped
In a medium bowl, stir together the buttermilk and mayonnaise until fully blended. Add all other ingredients, adjusting for taste.
The dressing will keep for a week, covered in the fridge.
Note: If you don’t have buttermilk on hand, or forget to buy it, there are several substitutes. You can add 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar to 1 cup milk (whole or 2 percent). Let stand at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes to thicken. Alternately, you can thicken 1 cup of milk with 1 3/4 teaspoon cream of tartar. Or you can thin yogurt or sour cream with water to reach the desired consistency.
