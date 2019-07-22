COLOMA — The North Berrien Photography Contest invites photographers to submit images that capture the unique character and culture of north Berrien County.
This can include, but is not limited to, nature, architecture, landscapes, public buildings, events and historic locations.
For the purposes of the contest, “North Berrien” is defined as the cities of Coloma and Watervliet, and the townships of Bainbridge, Coloma, Hagar and Watervliet, including all bodies of water.
To be eligible, photographs must have been taken after August 2018.
All entries must be submitted to the North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., by 4 p.m. Aug. 23.
Each contestant can submit up to three entries, and must provide the museum with a physical and digital version of each one.
Winners and honorable mentions in each age category – senior, adult and youth – will appear in an exhibit at the museum in September.
All photographs will be added to the North Berrien Historical Society’s permanent collection.
Winners will receive a gift certificate courtesy of the Coloma-Watervliet Chamber of Commerce, a $25 Visa gift card courtesy of the Twin City Camera Club, and a free one-year membership to the North Berrien Historical Society.
For official rules and entry forms, stop by the museum, or visit www.northberrienhistory.org.
For more info, call 468-3330.