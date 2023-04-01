ST. JOSEPH — Pianist Helen Lukan will perform at the Monday Musical Club 7 p.m. Monday at First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph.

Lukan began her piano instruction at the age of 4 under the tutelage of William Stapleton of Chicago. She earned a master of music degree in piano performance at Western Michigan University under the instruction of Phyllis Rappeport and Dr. Robert Ricci and received her undergraduate degree at Bradley University, where she studied piano with Dr. Edward Kaizer.