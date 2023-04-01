Rain and snow showers this morning will become mainly snow showers for the afternoon. Windy as well. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 26F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
ST. JOSEPH — Pianist Helen Lukan will perform at the Monday Musical Club 7 p.m. Monday at First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph.
Lukan began her piano instruction at the age of 4 under the tutelage of William Stapleton of Chicago. She earned a master of music degree in piano performance at Western Michigan University under the instruction of Phyllis Rappeport and Dr. Robert Ricci and received her undergraduate degree at Bradley University, where she studied piano with Dr. Edward Kaizer.