This weekend kicks off one of the most exciting times of the sports year: the NCAA Tournament.
After last year’s tournament was canceled by the pandemic (for the first time ever), I’m ready for the selection committee to finalize the 2021 bracket Sunday.
I’ve been picking winners (and a few losers) since my grade school days, when Mr. Koester handed out men’s and women’s brackets for his students to fill out. In more recent years, I’ve played against my wife and kids in our own personal Steinke Tournament Challenge.
This year, in preparation for my award-winning bracket, I’ve watched one basketball game (OK, most of one basketball game, I’m a busy guy). I could’ve devoted more time to my research, but I don’t have cable, and the tournament is a crapshoot anyway, so why bother.
For those of you who also enjoy basketball, and who think you can pick more winners than the guy who’s watched most of one basketball game (good luck!), I have some good news: our annual Bracket Madness contest is back.
Pit your brackets against VIP pickers like myself, HP Sports Editor Ben Sanders, Managing Editor Dave Brown and Publisher David Holgate, or against your friends and neighbors.
Unlike my grade school days, when the top prize was a hearty handshake and a candy bar, there are plenty of enticing prizes to be won – both locally and nationally.
Our local sponsor, Sandbar & Grille, will be awarding $500 to our full bracket winner.
But, Andy, my bracket is always busted by the end of the first weekend.
No worries, because our tournament is once again a three-in-one competition. Everyone who enters before the tournament begins can reset their bracket before the Sweet 16 and again before the Final Four. The local winners of the Sweet 16 and Final Four brackets will each receive $250 from Sandbar.
But wait, there’s more!
If you pick the perfect bracket, without missing a single game, you will win $1 million (and a new best friend). It’s a long shot, but we thought a 16 seed beating a 1 seed was a long shot, too, until it finally happened (go Retrievers!).
Because our online bracket is hosted by Second Street, an audience engagement software platform with thousands of partners, you’ll also be competing against prognosticators nationwide for even more prizes.
The national overall, Sweet 16 and Final Four bracket winners will each receive a Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Winners of each individual round (based on original brackets) will each win $75 Visa gift cards.
The best part is, the contest is free (for eligible participants 18 and older).
So, once the bracket is set, head on over to our website and click on the Bracket Madness banner. Play solo, or set up a group to play with your friends, neighbors and coworkers. Picks must be finalized by noon Thursday.
Good luck, and Go Blue!