The 2022 Graham Woodhouse award was given to project partners that included the Village of Cassopolis, Michigan State University Extension, Cassopolis Main Street, Midwest Energy & Communications, Michigan Economic Development Corp., Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, Cass County, and Cass County Economic Development Corp.
The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission presented the 2022 Graham Woodhouse Intergovernmental Effort award at its board meeting on Dec. 20, to the Imagine Cass-Embrace the Vision, Cassopolis Transformation Project.
The award is presented annually for projects that exemplify cooperation between and among governments, nonprofits and private entities. It was established to recognize and reward the partners who execute complex, regional problem solving that optimizes the use of limited resources.