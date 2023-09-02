Q. What is a Medicare Annual Notice of Change and why is it important?
A: Usually in September every year, individuals with Medicare Advantage Plans or Part D Prescription Drug plans will receive an Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) and Evidence of Coverage (EOC) notice. These contain information about any changes in coverage for the coming year. It’s important to read these notices so you can decide if your coverage will continue to meet your needs or if you should change it. Specifically, individuals should check to see if there are changes to the plan’s provider network, the cost of the premium and/or deductible, or co-pays and fees and the plan’s formulary (the list of drugs the plan covers.)
