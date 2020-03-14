Industry observers are mostly in agreement that the upcoming marriage of PSA and FCA shows great promise. Fiat is strong in Europe with small cars (shown is a 2020 Fiat 500X crossover) and utility vans, FCA has great truck and sport utility strengths in the U.S. Combining the two automakers will encourage great cost-saving opportunities and create the fourth largest automaker on the globe.
With the impending merger between Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Groupe (Peugeot / Citroen) moving forward with a completion date later this year, many wonder whether Chrysler as a brand can survive. Presently offering only two vehicles (the aging 300 and the Pacifica minivan) sales of the once-proud brand are not robust.
Photos provided / FCA Media Industry
Call me a survivor. I’ve been a Chrysler Corporation/Mopar fan forever. My 10 years older brother Jim liked Ford, my 7 years older brother Frank liked Chevy. So naturally little brother Dar liked what was left, Chrysler Corporation. I’ve never regretted having an allegiance with Chrysler, but admittedly there were times on too many occasions when I wondered if the uniquely American automaker would make it through a tough financial patch. Like in the early 1960s when some really bad decisions on both styling direction and size (I’m looking at you 1962 Plymouth and Dodge) caused a severe sales slide. Then we all probably recall the late ’70s financial swoon when newly appointed CEO Lee Iacocca had to go hat-in-hand to U.S. Congress for a big loan. Remember the K-car?
It really got dicey in the 2000s when what had become the DaimlerChrysler corporation split up and Chrysler was owned briefly by an equity company until bankruptcy was filed in 2009. That’s when the last turnaround took place and what became the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC (FCA) was created. Happily for this Mopar fan, the ensuing 10 or 11 years have been successful and almost stress-free.