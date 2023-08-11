Psychologist to offer retirement tips at New Buffalo library
NEW BUFFALO — Psychologist Janis Clark Johnston will reveal some of the secrets to successful retirement during a program at the New Buffalo Township Library. The event will be at 3 N. Thompson St. in downtown New Buffalo, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Based on a survey of people close to retirement and well past it, Johnston will share their attitudes about retirement beliefs and time management. Johnston said transitions at any stage of life are stressful and retirement presents unique challenges. “Successful aging is characterized by a growth mindset, along with a healthy dose of grit, or passion plus persistence,” she said in the news release. Johnston has a doctorate in counseling psychology from Boston University. She has been a psychologist in school districts, a mental health center and has run a private family psychology practice. This program is free and open to all, and is sponsored by the Friends of the New Buffalo Library.
