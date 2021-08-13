While kayaking in South Haven, Donna Young snapped this photo of a passing sailbot. “I put kayak in the pic so people would know this is not somewhere in the Bahamas!” she said in her submission description.
Bill Schalk took this photo of Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer. In describing the photo for the contest, he said, “Yes, it’s as hard to get to the top as it looks.”
Photo provided / Bill Schalk
Laurie Jacobson took this colorful photo of a paddleboarder at sunset in St. Joseph.
Photo provided / Laurie Jacobson
Photo provided / Donna Young
A field of sunflowers stand before a barn at Marion Magnolia Farms in Cassopolis in this photo by Diane Elwaer.