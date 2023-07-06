ST. JOSEPH — Ragtime concert pianist Peter Bergin will bring perform at 7 p.m. July 29 at the Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., St. Joseph. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.
Bergin's performances include classic ragtime, novelty piano and vocal renditions of vintage American songs. Following a 24-year career in software development at Silicon Valley companies, he took a leap of faith and embarked on a full-time career in music. He shares his music in concert halls, community centers and festivals around the country, including the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival, West Coast Ragtime Festival and Zehnder's Ragtime Festival. He presents regularly as a Michigan Humanities Touring Musician.