ST. JOSEPH — Starting Aug. 18, the Berrien Artist Guild will host “Raise the Box,” an online art auction fundraiser for the Box Factory for the Arts.
Auction items will include sculptures, paintings, photography, art commissions, stained glass, vintage maps, fine art prints, gift certificates, dining experiences and items for pets.
View the items online at bit.ly/33K4yD7. Bidding starts at noon Aug. 18 and runs through 11 p.m. Aug. 20.
The event also will feature interviews, entertainment and “meet the artists” sessions on Facebook.
At 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Ed Bagatini’s jazz tentette, Revival of the Cool, will perform. The group includes Tim King on upright bass, James Cicenia on guitar, Rob Funk on baritone sax, Ruth Livengood and Bagatini on trombones, Dino Jackson on French horn, Jay Crouch and Bump Enders on trumpets, and James Allen on drums.
Guild member Kate Ulrey will hold interviews with participating artists and members of the Guild board throughout the fundraiser.
For more information, email board@boxfactory forthearts.org, contact Michelle Rumsa at michelle@boxfactoryforthearts.org or 277-2150, or visit boxfactoryforthearts.org.
The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., is closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its latest exhibit, “Series 3,” featuring artists David Criner, Biff Vigil, Jeanne Fields and Anthony “Scooter” DiMaggio, is on display on the Box’s website through Sept. 6.