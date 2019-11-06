FOOD

Place to Buy Meat/Poultry

1. Roger's Foodland

2. Lowery's Meat & Grocery

3. Martin's Super Markets

Place to Buy Candy/Chocolate

1. Kilwins, St. Joseph

2. Chocolate Café

3. Veni's Sweet Shop

Best Asian Restaurant

1. Tim's Too

2. Chan's Garden

3. Hong Kong Kitchen

Best Fried Chicken

1. Roger's Foodland

2. Chicken Coop

3. Rooster's Party Store

Best Greek Restaurant

1. Mr. Gyros

2. Mr. Goody's

3. La Pita Mediterranean Cuisine

Best Hamburger

1. North Shore Inn

2. Chatterbox

3. The Buck Burgers & Brew

Place to Get Ice Cream

1. Kilwins, St. Joseph

2. Hoopla Frozen Yogurt

3. Cabana's

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Tosi's Restaurant

2. Santaniello's Glenlord Restaurant

3. Papa Vino's Italian Kitchen

Best Liquor Store

1. Liquor Cabinet

2. Lambrecht's Liquor Store

3. Liquor Locker

Best Mexican Restaurant

1. La Perla Produce

2. Mark III Grille & Bar

3. El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

Best Onion Rings

1. Clementine's, St. Joseph

2. North Shore Inn

3. Captain Lou's Boathouse & Grill

Best Fine Dining Restaurant

1. Grande Mere Inn

2. Tosi's Restaurant

3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House

Best Family-Style Dining

1. Coach's Bar & Grill

2. Cracker Barrel

3. Tosi's Restaurant

Best Pizza

1. Silver Beach Pizza

2. Santaniello's Glenlord Restaurant

3. DiPisa's Pizza

Best Beer Selection

1. The Buck Burgers & Brew

2 (tie). Coach's Bar & Grill

2 (tie). Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

Best Breakfast

1. The Mason Jar Cafe

2. Bert's Breakfast Korner

3. Full Circle Café & Espresso Bar

Best Restaurant Desserts

1. Tosi's Restaurant

2. Grande Mere Inn

3. Full Circle Café & Espresso Bar

Restaurant for Lunch

1. The Mason Jar Cafe

2. Full Circle Café & Espresso Bar

3. Zoup!

Restaurant for Outdoor Seating

1. RyeBelles Restaurant & Bar

2. LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar

3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House

Restaurant Seafood

1. Grande Mere Inn

2. Flagship Specialty Foods & Fish Market

3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House

Restaurant Wine Selection

1. Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant

2. Tosi's Restaurant

3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House

Best Supermarket

1. Meijer, Stevensville

2. Martin's Super Markets, St. Joseph

3. Roger's Foodland

Best Coffee

1. Biggby Coffee, St. Joseph

2. Forte Coffee

3. Bert's Breakfast Korner

Restaurant Appetizer Selection

1. Clementine's, St. Joseph

2. LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar

3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House

Best Steak

1. Grande Mere Inn

2. Mark III Grille & Bar

3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House

Best Bakery/Baked Goods

1. Bit of Swiss

2. The Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza

3. Suisse Chalet Bakery

PEOPLE

Best Hearing Specialist

1. Dr. Kasewurm's Professional Hearing Services

2. Dr. Dennis Thompson

3. Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center

Best Dermatologist

1. Advanced Dermatology

2. St. Joseph Dermatology and Vein Clinic

3. Advanced Skin & MOHS Surgery Center

Favorite Local Politician

1. State Rep. Pauline Wendzel

2. U.S. Rep. Fred Upton

3. State Sen. Kim LaSata

Best Local Bartender

1. Brent Prillwitz, Silver Beach Pizza

2. Tina Sassano, Coach's Bar & Grill

3. Jason Wolfe, The Terrace at 221 Main

Best Chiropractor

1. Hudak Chiropractic Clinic

2. Lake Michigan Chiropractic

3. Mavis Chiropractic Center

Best Dentist

1. Dr. Ryan Thomas

2. Dr. David Ronto

3. Kai Steele Dentistry

Best Family Doctor

1. Dr. Matthew Campbell

2. Dr. Sigita Alimenti

3. Dr. Brian Doyle

Best Eye Care Practitioner

1. Great Lakes Eye Care, St. Joseph

2. All Eyes – Dr. Carrie Campbell

3. Dr. Flood's Vision Center

Best Orthodontist

1. Nathan Thomas Orthodontics

2. Harrington Orthodontics

Best Pediatrician

1. Dr. David Driscoll

2. Dr. Ami Shah

3. Dr. Anne Dudley

Best Veterinarian

1. St. Joseph Animal Wellness Clinic

2. Two By Two Animal Hospital

3. Sunset Coast Veterinary Clinic

Local Band/Musician

1. Joe Jason

2. Ryan Bendoski

3. Mark Ficks

Local Chef

1. Tim Sizer – Timothy's Restaurant & Bar

2. Cindy Link – Bert's Breakfast Korner

3. John Howe – North Shore Inn

Local Insurance Agent

1. Jon Veersma – State Farm Insurance

2. Scott Bradford – AAA

3. Mike Gilbert – State Farm Insurance

Local Real Estate Agent

1. Gretta Volkenstein – Coldwell Banker Advantage

2. Josh Frazee – RE/MAX By the Lake

3. Dawn Tomlinson – RE/MAX By the Lake

ACTIVITIES

Local Dance Studio

1. Fusion Center for Dance

2. Connie Cassidy School of Dance

3. Dance Arts

Local Area Festival

1. Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff

2. Blossomtime Festival

3. Coloma Glad-Peach Festival

Local Art Studio

1. Krasl Art Center

2. The Turquoise Top Hat

3. JLN Studio

Local Brewery

1. Watermark Brewing Co.

2. North Pier Brewing Co.

3. Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

Local Fun Park

1. Whirlpool Compass Fountain

2. Hidden Pointe Fun Park

3. Captain Mike's Fun Park

Local Golf Course

1. Harbor Shores Golf Club

2. Point O' Woods Golf & Country Club

3. Pipestone Creek Golf Course

Local Health Club

1. South Shore Health & Racquet Club

2. Renaissance Athletic Club

3. CrossFit Tides

Local Museum/Gallery

1. Curious Kids' Museum

2. Box Factory for the Arts

3. Krasl Art Center

Local Performance Venue

1. The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College

2. The Livery

3. Shadowland Pavilion

Local Place for Live Music

1. The Livery

2. Czar's 505

3. Casey's New Buffalo

Local Place to Take the Kids

1. Curious Kids' Museum

2. Silver Beach Carousel

3. Whirlpool Compass Fountain

Local Sports Bar

1. Coach's Bar & Grill

2. Getaway Grille & Cubbie Bar

3. Wings Etc.

Local Winery

1. Round Barn Winery

2. Vineyard 2121

3. Lazy Ballerina Winery

Local Yoga Studio

1. Yoga Life Studio

2. South Shore Health & Racquet Club

3. The Collective

Local Wedding Reception Venue

1. Stonegate Manor

2. Shadowland on Silver Beach

3. Vineland Center

Local Hiking Trails

1. Sarett Nature Center

2. Grand Mere State Park

3. Warren Dunes State Park

SHOPPING

Place to Buy New Cars

1. Siemans in Bridgman

2. Signature Toyota

3. Dominion Chevrolet

Place to Buy Used Cars

1. Siemans in Bridgman

2. LeValley Chevrolet Buick GMC

3. Dominion Chevrolet

Place to Buy Boats

1. Pier 33

2. Wolf's Marine

3. Pier 1000 Marina

Downtown Benton Harbor Merchant

1. Water Street Glassworks

2. Urban Garage Market

3. Wolf's Marine

Downtown St. Joseph Merchant

1. G&M Variety

2. FuzzyButz Pet Bakery & Boutique

3. Kilwins

Local Furniture Store

1. Schroeder Furniture

2. Slumberland Furniture

3. Country House Furniture

Local Antique Store

1. Blue Moon Vintage Market

2. Elephant's Breath Antiques

3. Vintage Finds – Harbor Country Mission

Local Bookstore

1. Forever Books

2. Parable Christian Store

3. Better World Books, Mishawaka, Ind.

Local Carpet Store

1. Country Carpet Shoppe

2. Carpet Mart

3. Floor Art

Local Flower Shop

1. Crystal Springs Florist & Greenhouses

2. H&J Florist and Greenhouses

3. Tara Florist

Local Jewelry Store

1. Jewelfire Diamond Center

2. McCoy Brothers Jewelers

3. Vincent J. Jewelers, Coloma

Place to Buy Musical Instruments

1. Bagatini's

2. Quinlan & Fabish Music Co.

3. 3 Pillars Music

Local Resale Store

1. ESS Resale Store (formerly Six Degrees Resale Store)

2. Lighthouse Attic Resale Shop

3. Harbor Country Mission

Local Sporting Goods Store

1. Dunham's Sports

2. Sports 44

3. Connected Soles

SERVICES

Local Marina

1. Pier 1000 Marina

2. Pier 33

3. Brian's Marina

Local Auto Body Shop

1. Kepner's Precision Auto Krafters

2. LeRoy's Body Shop

3. St. Joe Auto Body

Local Bank/Credit Union

1. Honor Credit Union

2. United Federal Credit Union

3. Edgewater Bank

Local Assisted Living/Nursing

1. Woodland Terrace, Bridgman

2. Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

3. Caretel Inns of Lakeland

Local Remodeling Company

1. The Wooden Door

2. Tom Bussey Builders

3. ReMods, Stevensville

Local Nursery/Garden Supplies

1. Sawyer Home & Garden Center

2. Barbott Farms & Greenhouse

3. Crystal Springs Florist & Greenhouses

Local House Cleaning/Maid Service

1. Call The Mrs.

2. Molly Maid of Berrien County

3. The Cleaning Authority

Local Hair Salon

1. Alley Cuts

2. Tipton & Co.

3. Hair By The Shore

Best Apartment Complex

1. Lake Pines Apartments

2. Lakecrest Apartments

3. Cedar Crest Apartments

Local Auto Detailing

1. Tidy Car

2. Wagner's Detailing

3. Lane Holmes – Extreme Auto Detailing

Local Auto Parts Store

1. AutoZone, St. Joseph

2. O'Reilly Auto Parts, St. Joseph

3. Fisher Auto Parts, Benton Harbor

Local Auto Repair Shop

1. P&R Service

2. Advanced Import Repair

3. Blue Lake Auto Service

Local Car Wash

1. Soft Touch Car Wash

2. Lakeshore Shell Food Mart

3. Sparkle Car Care Centers

Local Carpet Cleaner

1. Heaven Scent Carpet Cleaning

2. Jay Renfro's Carpet Cleaning

3. Stanley Steemer

Local Day Care

1. Trinity Lutheran School, St. Joseph

2. Great Lakes Montessori

3. Ally's Little Daycare on the Corner

Local Financial Planning Services

1. Woods Financial Services

2. Jim Roberts Enterprises

3. Chase Bank

Local Funeral Home

1. Starks Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2. Pike Funeral Home

3. Sommerfeld Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes

Local Heating/AC

1. Boelcke Heating and Air Conditioning

2. Smitty's Heating and Air Conditioning

3. Five Star Heating and Air Conditioning

Local Hotel

1. The Inn at Harbor Shores

2. The Boulevard Inn & Bistro

3. Yelton Manor Boutique Hotel B&B

Local Landscaping Company

1. Nature's Way Landscaping

2. Creative Landscaping

3. Evergreen Lawn Care & Landscaping

Local Law Office

1. Passaro Kahne & Taylor Law Offices

2. Conybeare Law Office

3. Fletcher Law

Local Pest Control

1. Mosquito Squad

2. Lake Michigan Pest Control

3. Armor Pest Control

Local Pet Grooming/Boarding

1. Stay and Obey

2. Fluff N' Suds Pet Salon

3. Bittersweet Pet Resort

Local Pharmacy

1. Meijer

2. Walgreens

3. Roger's Pharmacy

Local Place to Get a Manicure/Pedicure

1. Nail Tech

2. Twin City Nails

3. Hair By The Shore

Local Place For an Oil Change

1. Sparkle Car Care Centers

2. Siemans in Bridgman

3. M&W Tire

Local Plumber

1. Town & Country Plumbing

2. Primary Plumber

3. Mead Plumbing Co.

Local Real Estate Agency

1. RE/MAX By the Lake

2. Keller Williams Realty

3. Jung Agency

Local Roofing Company

1. Schultz Roofing Supply Co.

2. Shoreline Construction Services

3. Roger Johnson Roofing & Construction

Local Spa

1. ReVive Spa

2. Affinity Salon & Spa

3. The Spa at Harbor Shores

Local Tattoo Parlor

1. Conception Gallery

2. The Parlor Tattoo Studio

3. Birds Eye View

Local Tire Shop

1. Discount Tire

2. Belle Tire

3. Baroda Tire Center

Local Towing Service

1. Jeff's Towing & Recovery

2. P&R Service

3. Denny's Towing

Local Travel Agency

1. Signal Travel & Tours

2. Advantage Travel

3. Cruises International

Best Photography Studio

1. Meister-Witkowski Photography

2. Shots By Josh

3. Harrington Photography

ODDS & ENDS

Best College Sports Team

1. University of Michigan

2. Michigan State University

3. University of Notre Dame

Best Comic Strip

1. Family Circus

2. Pickles

3. Zits

Best Local High School Band

1. Lakeshore High School

2. St. Joseph High School

3. Benton Harbor High School

Best Local High School Sports Program

1. Lakeshore High School

2. St. Joseph High School

3. Watervliet High School

Best Local Newspaper

1. The Herald-Palladium

2. MailMax

3. Tri-City Record

Best Local Nonprofit Agency

1. Area Agency on Aging

2. Harbor Country Mission

3. Michigan Works

Best Local Radio Station

1. 97.5 Y-Country (WYTZ-FM)

2. 98.3 The Coast (WCXT-FM)

3. Rock 107 WIRX

Best Local TV Station

1. WNDU 16

2. WSBT 22

3. WNIT 34

Best Minor League Sports Team

1. South Bend Cubs

2. West Michigan Whitecaps

3. Kalamazoo Growlers

Best Pro Sports Team

1. Chicago Cubs

2. Detroit Lions

3. Chicago Bears