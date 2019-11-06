FOOD
Place to Buy Meat/Poultry
1. Roger's Foodland
2. Lowery's Meat & Grocery
3. Martin's Super Markets
Place to Buy Candy/Chocolate
1. Kilwins, St. Joseph
2. Chocolate Café
3. Veni's Sweet Shop
Best Asian Restaurant
1. Tim's Too
2. Chan's Garden
3. Hong Kong Kitchen
Best Fried Chicken
1. Roger's Foodland
2. Chicken Coop
3. Rooster's Party Store
Best Greek Restaurant
1. Mr. Gyros
2. Mr. Goody's
3. La Pita Mediterranean Cuisine
Best Hamburger
1. North Shore Inn
2. Chatterbox
3. The Buck Burgers & Brew
Place to Get Ice Cream
1. Kilwins, St. Joseph
2. Hoopla Frozen Yogurt
3. Cabana's
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Tosi's Restaurant
2. Santaniello's Glenlord Restaurant
3. Papa Vino's Italian Kitchen
Best Liquor Store
1. Liquor Cabinet
2. Lambrecht's Liquor Store
3. Liquor Locker
Best Mexican Restaurant
1. La Perla Produce
2. Mark III Grille & Bar
3. El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Best Onion Rings
1. Clementine's, St. Joseph
2. North Shore Inn
3. Captain Lou's Boathouse & Grill
Best Fine Dining Restaurant
1. Grande Mere Inn
2. Tosi's Restaurant
3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House
Best Family-Style Dining
1. Coach's Bar & Grill
2. Cracker Barrel
3. Tosi's Restaurant
Best Pizza
1. Silver Beach Pizza
2. Santaniello's Glenlord Restaurant
3. DiPisa's Pizza
Best Beer Selection
1. The Buck Burgers & Brew
2 (tie). Coach's Bar & Grill
2 (tie). Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
Best Breakfast
1. The Mason Jar Cafe
2. Bert's Breakfast Korner
3. Full Circle Café & Espresso Bar
Best Restaurant Desserts
1. Tosi's Restaurant
2. Grande Mere Inn
3. Full Circle Café & Espresso Bar
Restaurant for Lunch
1. The Mason Jar Cafe
2. Full Circle Café & Espresso Bar
3. Zoup!
Restaurant for Outdoor Seating
1. RyeBelles Restaurant & Bar
2. LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar
3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House
Restaurant Seafood
1. Grande Mere Inn
2. Flagship Specialty Foods & Fish Market
3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House
Restaurant Wine Selection
1. Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant
2. Tosi's Restaurant
3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House
Best Supermarket
1. Meijer, Stevensville
2. Martin's Super Markets, St. Joseph
3. Roger's Foodland
Best Coffee
1. Biggby Coffee, St. Joseph
2. Forte Coffee
3. Bert's Breakfast Korner
Restaurant Appetizer Selection
1. Clementine's, St. Joseph
2. LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar
3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House
Best Steak
1. Grande Mere Inn
2. Mark III Grille & Bar
3. 221 Main Restaurant & Cocktail House
Best Bakery/Baked Goods
1. Bit of Swiss
2. The Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza
3. Suisse Chalet Bakery
PEOPLE
Best Hearing Specialist
1. Dr. Kasewurm's Professional Hearing Services
2. Dr. Dennis Thompson
3. Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center
Best Dermatologist
1. Advanced Dermatology
2. St. Joseph Dermatology and Vein Clinic
3. Advanced Skin & MOHS Surgery Center
Favorite Local Politician
1. State Rep. Pauline Wendzel
2. U.S. Rep. Fred Upton
3. State Sen. Kim LaSata
Best Local Bartender
1. Brent Prillwitz, Silver Beach Pizza
2. Tina Sassano, Coach's Bar & Grill
3. Jason Wolfe, The Terrace at 221 Main
Best Chiropractor
1. Hudak Chiropractic Clinic
2. Lake Michigan Chiropractic
3. Mavis Chiropractic Center
Best Dentist
1. Dr. Ryan Thomas
2. Dr. David Ronto
3. Kai Steele Dentistry
Best Family Doctor
1. Dr. Matthew Campbell
2. Dr. Sigita Alimenti
3. Dr. Brian Doyle
Best Eye Care Practitioner
1. Great Lakes Eye Care, St. Joseph
2. All Eyes – Dr. Carrie Campbell
3. Dr. Flood's Vision Center
Best Orthodontist
1. Nathan Thomas Orthodontics
2. Harrington Orthodontics
Best Pediatrician
1. Dr. David Driscoll
2. Dr. Ami Shah
3. Dr. Anne Dudley
Best Veterinarian
1. St. Joseph Animal Wellness Clinic
2. Two By Two Animal Hospital
3. Sunset Coast Veterinary Clinic
Local Band/Musician
1. Joe Jason
2. Ryan Bendoski
3. Mark Ficks
Local Chef
1. Tim Sizer – Timothy's Restaurant & Bar
2. Cindy Link – Bert's Breakfast Korner
3. John Howe – North Shore Inn
Local Insurance Agent
1. Jon Veersma – State Farm Insurance
2. Scott Bradford – AAA
3. Mike Gilbert – State Farm Insurance
Local Real Estate Agent
1. Gretta Volkenstein – Coldwell Banker Advantage
2. Josh Frazee – RE/MAX By the Lake
3. Dawn Tomlinson – RE/MAX By the Lake
ACTIVITIES
Local Dance Studio
1. Fusion Center for Dance
2. Connie Cassidy School of Dance
3. Dance Arts
Local Area Festival
1. Krasl Art Fair on the Bluff
2. Blossomtime Festival
3. Coloma Glad-Peach Festival
Local Art Studio
1. Krasl Art Center
2. The Turquoise Top Hat
3. JLN Studio
Local Brewery
1. Watermark Brewing Co.
2. North Pier Brewing Co.
3. Silver Harbor Brewing Co.
Local Fun Park
1. Whirlpool Compass Fountain
2. Hidden Pointe Fun Park
3. Captain Mike's Fun Park
Local Golf Course
1. Harbor Shores Golf Club
2. Point O' Woods Golf & Country Club
3. Pipestone Creek Golf Course
Local Health Club
1. South Shore Health & Racquet Club
2. Renaissance Athletic Club
3. CrossFit Tides
Local Museum/Gallery
1. Curious Kids' Museum
2. Box Factory for the Arts
3. Krasl Art Center
Local Performance Venue
1. The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College
2. The Livery
3. Shadowland Pavilion
Local Place for Live Music
1. The Livery
2. Czar's 505
3. Casey's New Buffalo
Local Place to Take the Kids
1. Curious Kids' Museum
2. Silver Beach Carousel
3. Whirlpool Compass Fountain
Local Sports Bar
1. Coach's Bar & Grill
2. Getaway Grille & Cubbie Bar
3. Wings Etc.
Local Winery
1. Round Barn Winery
2. Vineyard 2121
3. Lazy Ballerina Winery
Local Yoga Studio
1. Yoga Life Studio
2. South Shore Health & Racquet Club
3. The Collective
Local Wedding Reception Venue
1. Stonegate Manor
2. Shadowland on Silver Beach
3. Vineland Center
Local Hiking Trails
1. Sarett Nature Center
2. Grand Mere State Park
3. Warren Dunes State Park
SHOPPING
Place to Buy New Cars
1. Siemans in Bridgman
2. Signature Toyota
3. Dominion Chevrolet
Place to Buy Used Cars
1. Siemans in Bridgman
2. LeValley Chevrolet Buick GMC
3. Dominion Chevrolet
Place to Buy Boats
1. Pier 33
2. Wolf's Marine
3. Pier 1000 Marina
Downtown Benton Harbor Merchant
1. Water Street Glassworks
2. Urban Garage Market
3. Wolf's Marine
Downtown St. Joseph Merchant
1. G&M Variety
2. FuzzyButz Pet Bakery & Boutique
3. Kilwins
Local Furniture Store
1. Schroeder Furniture
2. Slumberland Furniture
3. Country House Furniture
Local Antique Store
1. Blue Moon Vintage Market
2. Elephant's Breath Antiques
3. Vintage Finds – Harbor Country Mission
Local Bookstore
1. Forever Books
2. Parable Christian Store
3. Better World Books, Mishawaka, Ind.
Local Carpet Store
1. Country Carpet Shoppe
2. Carpet Mart
3. Floor Art
Local Flower Shop
1. Crystal Springs Florist & Greenhouses
2. H&J Florist and Greenhouses
3. Tara Florist
Local Jewelry Store
1. Jewelfire Diamond Center
2. McCoy Brothers Jewelers
3. Vincent J. Jewelers, Coloma
Place to Buy Musical Instruments
1. Bagatini's
2. Quinlan & Fabish Music Co.
3. 3 Pillars Music
Local Resale Store
1. ESS Resale Store (formerly Six Degrees Resale Store)
2. Lighthouse Attic Resale Shop
3. Harbor Country Mission
Local Sporting Goods Store
1. Dunham's Sports
2. Sports 44
3. Connected Soles
SERVICES
Local Marina
1. Pier 1000 Marina
2. Pier 33
3. Brian's Marina
Local Auto Body Shop
1. Kepner's Precision Auto Krafters
2. LeRoy's Body Shop
3. St. Joe Auto Body
Local Bank/Credit Union
1. Honor Credit Union
2. United Federal Credit Union
3. Edgewater Bank
Local Assisted Living/Nursing
1. Woodland Terrace, Bridgman
2. Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
3. Caretel Inns of Lakeland
Local Remodeling Company
1. The Wooden Door
2. Tom Bussey Builders
3. ReMods, Stevensville
Local Nursery/Garden Supplies
1. Sawyer Home & Garden Center
2. Barbott Farms & Greenhouse
3. Crystal Springs Florist & Greenhouses
Local House Cleaning/Maid Service
1. Call The Mrs.
2. Molly Maid of Berrien County
3. The Cleaning Authority
Local Hair Salon
1. Alley Cuts
2. Tipton & Co.
3. Hair By The Shore
Best Apartment Complex
1. Lake Pines Apartments
2. Lakecrest Apartments
3. Cedar Crest Apartments
Local Auto Detailing
1. Tidy Car
2. Wagner's Detailing
3. Lane Holmes – Extreme Auto Detailing
Local Auto Parts Store
1. AutoZone, St. Joseph
2. O'Reilly Auto Parts, St. Joseph
3. Fisher Auto Parts, Benton Harbor
Local Auto Repair Shop
1. P&R Service
2. Advanced Import Repair
3. Blue Lake Auto Service
Local Car Wash
1. Soft Touch Car Wash
2. Lakeshore Shell Food Mart
3. Sparkle Car Care Centers
Local Carpet Cleaner
1. Heaven Scent Carpet Cleaning
2. Jay Renfro's Carpet Cleaning
3. Stanley Steemer
Local Day Care
1. Trinity Lutheran School, St. Joseph
2. Great Lakes Montessori
3. Ally's Little Daycare on the Corner
Local Financial Planning Services
1. Woods Financial Services
2. Jim Roberts Enterprises
3. Chase Bank
Local Funeral Home
1. Starks Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2. Pike Funeral Home
3. Sommerfeld Chapel – Starks Family Funeral Homes
Local Heating/AC
1. Boelcke Heating and Air Conditioning
2. Smitty's Heating and Air Conditioning
3. Five Star Heating and Air Conditioning
Local Hotel
1. The Inn at Harbor Shores
2. The Boulevard Inn & Bistro
3. Yelton Manor Boutique Hotel B&B
Local Landscaping Company
1. Nature's Way Landscaping
2. Creative Landscaping
3. Evergreen Lawn Care & Landscaping
Local Law Office
1. Passaro Kahne & Taylor Law Offices
2. Conybeare Law Office
3. Fletcher Law
Local Pest Control
1. Mosquito Squad
2. Lake Michigan Pest Control
3. Armor Pest Control
Local Pet Grooming/Boarding
1. Stay and Obey
2. Fluff N' Suds Pet Salon
3. Bittersweet Pet Resort
Local Pharmacy
1. Meijer
2. Walgreens
3. Roger's Pharmacy
Local Place to Get a Manicure/Pedicure
1. Nail Tech
2. Twin City Nails
3. Hair By The Shore
Local Place For an Oil Change
1. Sparkle Car Care Centers
2. Siemans in Bridgman
3. M&W Tire
Local Plumber
1. Town & Country Plumbing
2. Primary Plumber
3. Mead Plumbing Co.
Local Real Estate Agency
1. RE/MAX By the Lake
2. Keller Williams Realty
3. Jung Agency
Local Roofing Company
1. Schultz Roofing Supply Co.
2. Shoreline Construction Services
3. Roger Johnson Roofing & Construction
Local Spa
1. ReVive Spa
2. Affinity Salon & Spa
3. The Spa at Harbor Shores
Local Tattoo Parlor
1. Conception Gallery
2. The Parlor Tattoo Studio
3. Birds Eye View
Local Tire Shop
1. Discount Tire
2. Belle Tire
3. Baroda Tire Center
Local Towing Service
1. Jeff's Towing & Recovery
2. P&R Service
3. Denny's Towing
Local Travel Agency
1. Signal Travel & Tours
2. Advantage Travel
3. Cruises International
Best Photography Studio
1. Meister-Witkowski Photography
2. Shots By Josh
3. Harrington Photography
ODDS & ENDS
Best College Sports Team
1. University of Michigan
2. Michigan State University
3. University of Notre Dame
Best Comic Strip
1. Family Circus
2. Pickles
3. Zits
Best Local High School Band
1. Lakeshore High School
2. St. Joseph High School
3. Benton Harbor High School
Best Local High School Sports Program
1. Lakeshore High School
2. St. Joseph High School
3. Watervliet High School
Best Local Newspaper
1. The Herald-Palladium
2. MailMax
3. Tri-City Record
Best Local Nonprofit Agency
1. Area Agency on Aging
2. Harbor Country Mission
3. Michigan Works
Best Local Radio Station
1. 97.5 Y-Country (WYTZ-FM)
2. 98.3 The Coast (WCXT-FM)
3. Rock 107 WIRX
Best Local TV Station
1. WNDU 16
2. WSBT 22
3. WNIT 34
Best Minor League Sports Team
1. South Bend Cubs
2. West Michigan Whitecaps
3. Kalamazoo Growlers
Best Pro Sports Team
1. Chicago Cubs
2. Detroit Lions
3. Chicago Bears