Recipes from 'The Defined Dish'

Alex Snodgrass wants us to know we don’t have to make changes to our diet to be healthy.
Instead, the author of “The Defined Dish: Healthy and Wholesome Weeknight Recipes” and the popular blog The Defined Dish, offers a variety of ways to approach healthful food.
Her new cookbook, which is Whole30 endorsed, doesn’t require you to stick with the Whole30 diet – an elimination-style eating plan based on banning soy, dairy, grains, alcohol, legumes and added sugars for 30 days, and then gradually re-introducing the foods that don’t cause issues.
For those following Whole30, paleo, gluten-free and dairy-free eating, it’s great. But her recipes are just good, no matter you’re dietary demands.
“My recipes are influenced by experiences I’ve had in my life,” says Snodgrass, who describes herself as an Italian girl.
Her chapters are organized by region. “Mom-Bo Italiano” is modified Italian-American, such as skillet chicken piccata and linguine puttanesca, while her love for P.F. Chang’s Asian food can be found in the chapter titled “Better Than Take Out” with black pepper chicken and Hibachi-Style Chicken with Magic Mustard Sauce. There’s also “A Taste of the Mediterranean” featuring recipes like Lemony Greek Potatoes with Crispy Greek Chicken Thighs.
By offering substitutions for those following Whole30, paleo and other diets, Snodgrass gives people “food freedom.”
And no matter what – whether you’re on a diet or not – Snodgrass’ recipes are healthy, elegant and easy to make.
Black Pepper Chicken
Makes 4 servings.
For the Black Pepper Sauce:
1/4 cup chicken broth
1/4 cup coconut aminos (can substitute soy sauce)
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon fish sauce
1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
For the chicken:
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1/4 cup plus 2 teaspoons avocado oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving
2 tablespoons arrowroot starch (can substitute equal amount cornstarch)
4 celery stalks, ends trimmed and cut diagonally into 1-inch pieces
1 medium white onion, halved and thinly sliced (2 cups)
3 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced
Prepared Cauliflower Rice (see recipe below), for serving (optional)
To make the Black Pepper Sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the broth, coconut aminos, vinegar, fish sauce, black pepper and ground ginger. Set aside until ready to use.
To make the chicken: Place the chicken breasts on a cutting board and cover with parchment paper. Use a meat mallet or the bottom of a skillet to pound the chicken until it is an even 1/4-inch thick. Discard the parchment, then cut the chicken into 1-inch cubes.
Place the cubed chicken in a medium bowl with 2 teaspoons of the avocado oil, salt and pepper. Toss to coat evenly, then add the arrowroot and toss again.
In a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 1/4 cup avocado oil. When the oil is very hot but not smoking, add the chicken to the skillet in a single layer (you may need to do this in 2 batches). Cook the chicken until golden brown and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside.
Add the celery and onion to the same skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are slightly tender, about 4 minutes.
Add the garlic, and cook until fragrant, being careful not to burn, 1 minute.
Return the chicken to the skillet with the sauce and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for about 5 minutes, until the sauce is thick and coats the chicken and vegetables.
Remove the pan from the heat and season with salt to taste. Serve as is or with cauliflower rice, and top with a sprinkle of pepper.
– Recipe from “The Defined Dish”
Prepared Cauliflower Rice
Makes 4 servings.
1 large head cauliflower, cut into small pieces
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Place the cauliflower pieces in a food processor. Depending on the size of your food processor, you might need to do this in 2 batches). Pulse the food processor until the cauliflower is the texture of rice, or “riced.”
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When shimmering, add the riced cauliflower and cook, stirring, until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Don’t overcook the cauliflower rice, or it tends to get mushy.
Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve as desired.
– Recipe from “The Defined Dish”
Texas Brisket Chili
Makes 6 servings.
3 pound flat cut brisket, excess fat trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, diced (2 cups)
1 medium green bell pepper, seeded and diced (1 1/2 cups)
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 dried bay leaves
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes
1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth, or water
1/4 cup mild roasted green chiles (from a jar)
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed (omit for Whole30, paleo)
For serving (optional):
2 green onions (green parts only), sliced (1/2 cup)
2 radishes, cut into matchsticks
1/2 cup shredded milk cheddar cheese (omit for Whole30, paleo or dairy free)
1/4 cup sour cream (omit for Whole30, paleo or dairy free)
Season the cubed brisket with the salt and pepper.
Heat the olive oil in an Instant Pot on the sauté function until it shimmers. Working in batches, brown the meat on all sides, about 90 seconds per side. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Add the onion, bell pepper and garlic to the pot, and use the sauté function to cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly tender, about 4 minutes.
Add the tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, bay leaves, oregano, chipotle chili powder and paprika, and cook while stirring for 1 minute.
Return the browned brisket and all of its juices to the pot along with the fire-roasted tomatoes, broth or water, green chiles and balsamic vinegar.
Stir until well combined, then turn off the heat by hitting the cancel button.
Secure the lid on the Instant Pot and be sure the vent is sealed. Hit the meat/stew button and set the cook time to 60 minutes on high pressure. When done, carefully release the pressure by turning the valve on top of the Instant Pot. Once the steam has fully released, carefully remove the lid.
Add the drained and rinsed pinto beans (if using) and stir to combine. Keep the Instant Pot on warm until heated through, about 5 more minutes.
Remove and discard the bay leaves. Serve the chili on its own or topped with green onions, radishes, shredded cheese and/or a dollop of sour cream.
Slow Cooker Method
You can also use a slow cooker to make this dish. Just follow the same procedure to sauté the brisket and vegetables in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Transfer the mixture to the slow cooker, and add the tomato paste, chili powder, cumin, bay leaves, oregano, chipotle chili powder, paprika, fire-roasted tomatoes, broth or water, green chiles and balsamic vinegar. Stir to combine, cover, and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours. Stir in the pinto beans and let cook until heated through, about 5 minutes.
– Recipe from “The Defined Dish”
Lemony Greek Potatoes with Crispy Greek Chicken Thighs
Makes 4 servings.
For the Greek potatoes:
1 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes (4 medium potatoes), halved lengthwise and sliced into 1/4-inch wedges
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (2 lemons)
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the chicken:
2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Heat the oven to 400 degrees.
Place the potato wedges in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add the lemon juice, olive oil, broth, salt, oregano and pepper, and mix until evenly combined. Spread the potatoes into a single, even layer, and bake, gently tossing every 20 minutes, until tender and golden brown, about 1 hour.
To make the chicken: Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. While the potatoes bake, arrange the chicken thighs on the baking sheet in a single, even layer. Make sure they are not touching. Pat dry the tops of the chicken thighs, then drizzle each thigh with olive oil to coat.
In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, salt, oregano and pepper until well combined. Sprinkle evenly over the chicken.
Bake the chicken until it is cooked through and the skin is crispy and golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes, depending on the size. Let the chicken cool for 10 minutes before serving.
– Recipe from “The Defined Dish”
