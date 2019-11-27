3 recipes to try from 'Midwest Made'

Shauna Sever lived in California for 13 years before moving back to Chicago with her husband and children. But she says she doesn’t yearn for California cuisine.
Instead Sever, the author of the recently released “Midwest Made: Big, Bold Baking from the Heartland,” embraces her roots, and wants people to know we’re not just a huge, homogenous flyover region with bland, boring food.
“There’s much more variety than people realize about the Midwest,” Sever says. “Every state, or every little city, or little town has different recipes that are important to the people there.”
As she sees it, the Midwest represents the great baking traditions of Europe – passed down generationally by immigrant families who settled here over the last century.
Each dish has its own special history, like runzas – yeasted dough baked around a savory meat filling that can, conveniently, be stuffed in your pocket. They’re also known as bierocks and kraut burgers.
In ways, they are like pasties, those Cornish turnovers popular in the Upper Peninsula that also were good for stuffing in pockets, so miners could take them to work and not have to worry about forks and knives.
“They (runzas) likely originated in Russia in the 1800s, and came to the Midwest with the Volga Germans, a population of German people who lived along the Volga River in southeastern Russia in the 18th century and settled in Nebraska, Kansas and the Dakotas in the early 20th century,” Sever writes in the introduction to her Nebraskan Runza recipe.
For Michiganders, there’s Bumpy Cake – though I’d never heard of it before flipping through Sever’s book. But it’s the real Michigan deal, created in the early 1900s by Detroit’s Sanders Chocolates company.
Sever also includes a recipe for potato chip cookies popularized around 1940 as a promotional effort by potato chip companies to sell more products.
She says you can use whatever potato chip brand you want, though she notes a really thin, delicate chip like Lay’s Classic works well.
“This variety is very salty, so I only add 1/4 teaspoon of salt to the dough itself,” she says. “The key to these cookies is their salt level, so if you use a lightly salted chip or another brand, taste the dough for salt and see if you’d like a bit more – 1/8 teaspoon, or a couple of pinches – to achieve the level of salty-sweetness you like. It’s easiest to weigh the amount of whole chips you need, and then crush them in a resealable plastic bag with a rolling pin.”
The following recipes are from “Midwest Made”:
Nebraskan Runzas
Makes 12 sandwiches.
For the dough:
2 1/4 teaspoons instant yeast
3 tablespoons warm water
5 cups unbleached bread flour, spooned and leveled, plus more for dusting
6 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 1/2 cups warm whole milk
1 stick unsalted butter, melted
2 large eggs, at room temp
Oil, for the bowl
For the filling:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 medium onion, finely diced (about 2 cups)
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound beef (85 percent lean)
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
4 cups shredded cabbage
Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
1 1/2 cups extra-sharp cheddar cheese, coarsely grated
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, for serving
Position racks to the upper and lower thirds of the oven, and heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
For the dough: In a small cup, whisk together the yeast and warm water.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour, sugar and salt.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the warm milk, melted butter, eggs and dissolved yeast mixture. Whisk until smooth.
Pour into the flour mixture and stir with a wooden spoon to form a shaggy dough. Set the mixer to medium speed, and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic, 5 to 6 minutes. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover tightly, and let rise in a warm place for 30 minutes.
Punch the dough down, cover and let rise for another 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the filling. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic, and sauté until soft and just beginning to turn golden, about 5 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook until browned, 5 minutes more.
Add the Worcestershire sauce and cabbage, and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove the pan from the heat and allow the filling to cool. Once cooled, stir in the cheese.
To assemble the sandwiches: Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and divide into 12 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball, then use a rolling pin to form the dough balls into rough 6-inch circles (if the dough fights you as you’re trying to roll it out, let it rest for 5 minutes and start again).
Place a generous 1/3 cup of filling in the center of each circle. Fold half of the dough over the filling, and pinch the edges to seal, rolling them up slightly all around the edge.
Place the runzas, seam-side down, on the prepared baking sheets.
Bake until golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool on the sheets for 10 minutes. Brush lightly with the melted butter just before serving. Any leftovers reheat well the next day.
Potato Chip-Chip Shortbread
Makes 4 dozen cookies.
8 ounces unsalted European-style butter, at room temp
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
2 cups salted potato chips, finely crushed
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 large egg
1 tablespoon water
Few pinches granulated sugar
Position a rack in the center of the oven, and heat oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, vanilla and salt together on medium-high speed until creamy, about 1 minute.
Add the brown and powdered sugars, and continue to beat until very fluffy, 2 minutes more. Scrape down the bowl well, and add the flour. Mix on low speed until a smooth dough forms.
Stir in 1 cup of the crushed potato chips and the chocolate chips.
To form the cookies, sprinkle about 1/2 cup of the remaining crushed potato chips onto a work surface in a small area, about 10-by-12-inches.
Turn out the dough onto the crushed potato chips and pat it into a rough rectangle. Cover the surface of the dough with parchment paper or plastic wrap. Roll the rectangle to a 1/2-inch thickness, about 7-by-11 inches. Remove the parchment or plastic wrap.
In a small cup, beat the egg vigorously with the water and granulated sugar until smooth.
Brush the surface of the dough lightly with the egg wash, then scatter the remaining crushed potato chips over the dough. Lightly roll over the dough with a rolling pin to encourage the chips to adhere.
Use a bench scraper or large, sharp knife to cut the rectangle into 4 dozen 1 1/4-inch cookies.
Transfer the cookies to the prepared baking sheets with a bench scraper or small offset spatula, spacing the cookies about 2 inches apart on the cookie sheet.
Bake 1 sheet at a time until set and golden in color, about 13 minutes.
Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely – they will crisp as they cool.
Store in an airtight container for 3 to 4 days. They taste even better after an overnight rest.
Chocolate Bumpy Cake
Serves 15 to 20.
For the cake:
Nonstick cooking spray, for pan
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
2 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 cup well-shaken buttermilk, at room temp
1/2 cup hot brewed coffee or hot water
1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
For the vanilla buttercream:
1 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 cup whole milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 stick unsalted butter, at room temp
For the fudge icing:
1 cup unsalted butter, divided
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup well-shaken buttermilk
1/3 cup dark corn syrup
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
To prepare the cake: Position a rack to the center of the oven, and heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch light-colored metal baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk the buttermilk, coffee, oil, eggs and vanilla.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Set the pan on a wire rack to cool completely.
Meanwhile, prepare the filling: In a 2- to 2 1/2-quart saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and salt. Whisk in the milk. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; boil for 1 minute.
Remove from the heat, and whisk in the vanilla. Transfer to the bowl of an electric mixer and let cool completely. Beating with the paddle attachment on medium speed, beat in 1 tablespoon of butter at a time. Increasing the speed to medium-high, beat until light and fluffy and resembling whipped cream, about 5 minutes.
When the cake has cooled completely, load the filling into a pastry bag fitted with a 1-inch large round tip. Pipe nine 9-inch lines crosswise over the cake, 1 inch apart. Freeze until the filling is solid, at least 30 minutes.
When the filling is solid, keep the cake in the freezer while you prepare the icing. In a 2- to 2 1/2-quart saucepan, combine 1/2 cup of the butter and the sugar, buttermilk, corn syrup, cocoa powder and salt.
Place the pan over medium-high heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan, and cook until the mixture reaches 235 degrees, no higher.
Whisk in the remaining butter, 1 tablespoon at a time. Stir in the powdered sugar and vanilla, whisking until the icing is smooth. Remove the cake from the freezer.
Immediately pour the icing in waterfall-like ribbons over the surface of the cake. If needed, gently rewarm any icing clinging to the pan, and pour it again. Freeze the cake until the icing is set, about 15 minutes, or refrigerate until ready to serve. Store any leftovers tightly covered in the refrigerator for up to a week.
