At the Sunday service of Grand Rapids Buddhist Temple, the members chant the following prayer: “All beings, one body, I vow to liberate.” This aspiration can be intimidating to many Buddhists, just like I imagine Jesus’ wish for his followers to love others as themselves might be to Christians.
According to the Buddha’s teachings, the goal is to liberate or free all beings from their suffering because all beings are valuable to each other and of one body. The Buddha taught that I can approach this intention by examining my own personal opinions and beliefs about myself and reality. As I developed to adulthood, it has been natural for me to create an internal understanding of how the world works, based on my experience and upbringing. Buddhism teaches that within this world view, I have mistaken perceptions which have led to an increase in my personal suffering and the suffering of others. One of the main and most painful errors is that I believe that I exist as a separate being and that I do not appreciate how much I rely on others for my comfort and happiness.
Today’s Insights was written by the Rev. Kunga Nyima Drotos, senior Dharma teacher at the Grand Rapids Buddhist Temple. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.