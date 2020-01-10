The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors to help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks, according to a news release.
To help tackle the need, the Red Cross and NFL are working together to offer one winner a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer groups than was required to meet patient needs.
Many groups postpone blood drives during the winter holidays, when travel and holiday activities make it challenging for donors to give.
“Life-saving medical treatments and emergencies never take a holiday,” Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said in the release. “Declines in donations can affect patient care. That’s why the Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give now and help those sidelined by illness and trauma.”
Donors can make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting redcrossblood.org, by calling 800-733-2767, or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Amazon Echo device.
Those who give blood or platelets to the Red Cross from now through Jan. 19 will automatically be entered for a chance to experience the Super Bowl live.
One winner will receive two tickets to the game, entry into the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander – All Suite Oceanfront Resort from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, and a $500 gift card for expenses.
Additional details are available online at redcrossblood.org/SuperBowl.
Winner will be selected and notified via the email listed in their American Red Cross donor profile on or around Jan. 24.
Upcoming American Red Cross drives
• Noon-4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Moose Lodge, 101 S. Redbud Trail, Buchanan.
• Noon-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Moose Lodge, 1025 Wells St., South Haven.
• 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Caretel Inns of Lakeland, 3905 Lorraine Path, St. Joseph.
• 11:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Jan. 17, Decatur High School, 110 Cedar St., Decatur.
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent) and weigh at least 112 pounds.