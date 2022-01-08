It was Epiphany on the church calendar this week (Jan. 6) – the date celebrating the “end” of the Christmas season by reflecting on the Magi’s, or wise men’s, visit to Christ.
Not all Christian traditions celebrate Epiphany. Epiphany comes from the Greek word meaning “manifestation” or “appearing,” and there are actually many “epiphanies” in Scripture. Any time God’s presence is visibly made known – from the burning bush in Exodus to God speaking to the boy Samuel at Shiloh to the sign of the star shining for the Magi at Christ’s birth – it’s an epiphany.
