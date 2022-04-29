EAST LANSING — Regan Holgate, a 2018 graduate of Lakeshore High School, has been named an Outstanding Senior at Michigan State University and was chosen as the commencement speaker for the College of Communication Arts and Sciences graduation ceremony on May 6.
The journalism faculty at MSU chose Holgate as the 2021-22 School of Journalism Undergraduate Outstanding Senior based on her excellence inside and outside the classroom.
“I’m proud of the work I’ve done over the last four years, obviously it’s been hard because of COVID, but I told myself that I was going to take advantage of every opportunity I had at the beginning of the school year (fall 2021), and that shows,” she said in an email to The HP. “People keep telling me that I’ve left my mark on the School of Journalism, and as much as I appreciate that sentiment, I think it’s more that people have left their mark on me. I’m so honored and grateful to have been recognized for my efforts this year, but it really wouldn’t be possible without the amazing professors and faculty who’ve mentored me during my time at Michigan State.”
Holgate’s work has earned her awards in 2021-22 from The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, the White House News Photographers Association and the Hearst Journalism Awards Program.
Following graduation, she will be a weekday sports reporter and weekend sports anchor for Eyewitness News (WTVO/WQRF) in Rockford, Ill. She’ll be covering high school sports, the Rockford Icehogs, the Beloit Sky Carp and some Chicago teams.
“I’m excited to learn the culture of Rockford, and tell the amazing stories of the local athletes,” Holgate said. “Sports has always been a big passion of mine, and I feel fortunate to be able to continue this post-graduation. My goal is to end up in the realm of golf, working in whatever capacity I can. But this job in Rockford felt right, and I want to continue on this broadcasting path as long as I possibly can.”
Regan Holgate is the daughter of The Herald-Palladium Publisher David Holgate and Gabrielle Holgate, who owns Jade Design & Consulting.